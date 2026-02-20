'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Fires Back at Cam Newton: ‘He Might Wanna Get His Brain Checked’

During an appearance on The Marissa Mitchell Show on FOX 5 Washington DC on February 19, the Real Housewives of Potomac alum reacted to Newton’s recent controversial comments about women and motherhood.

“I think that he is projecting and he's talking about the women who've had his children,” Samuels said. “I would have definitely felt some kind of way if I had one of his kids.”

She didn’t stop there. “I think that's a self-value issue,” she continued. “He might wanna get his brain checked. He did play football, so I'm just saying.”

Samuels also pointed to Newton’s upbringing as part of the disconnect she sees. “He was raised by his mother and his grandmother. He had women that were strong in his life,” she said. “So, to even make statements like that is just so rude and so off.”

Then she flipped the premise entirely: “Women gain value when you have children. There's nothing wrong with that. You get a different perspective of life… they teach you things you may have missed.”

Her comments come in response to Newton’s appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, where the former NFL MVP sparked backlash for his take on relationships.