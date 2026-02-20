'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Fires Back at Cam Newton: ‘He Might Wanna Get His Brain Checked’

Monique Samuels is weighing in on Cam Newton—and she’s not mincing words.
During an appearance on The Marissa Mitchell Show on FOX 5 Washington DC on February 19, the Real Housewives of Potomac alum reacted to Newton’s recent controversial comments about women and motherhood.
“I think that he is projecting and he's talking about the women who've had his children,” Samuels said. “I would have definitely felt some kind of way if I had one of his kids.”
She didn’t stop there. “I think that's a self-value issue,” she continued. “He might wanna get his brain checked. He did play football, so I'm just saying.”
Samuels also pointed to Newton’s upbringing as part of the disconnect she sees. “He was raised by his mother and his grandmother. He had women that were strong in his life,” she said. “So, to even make statements like that is just so rude and so off.”
Then she flipped the premise entirely: “Women gain value when you have children. There's nothing wrong with that. You get a different perspective of life… they teach you things you may have missed.”
Her comments come in response to Newton’s appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, where the former NFL MVP sparked backlash for his take on relationships.
“I just think that the reality to that answer is women’s value get lower the more children that they have,” Newton said when asked about dating women with multiple kids.
Newton—who is a father of nine—framed his opinion through personal experience. He referenced a conversation with one of the mothers of his children, explaining that while he accepted her and her kids, not every man would.
“The guy that you’re dating or will date ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, that ain’t the guy for you,” he said. “Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had.”
At the same time, Newton acknowledged a different reality in the dating world. “There are guys that’s out there that’s just going to say, ‘Them ain’t my kids, I want you,’” he added.
Newton’s personal life adds context to the conversation. He shares four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor—sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint, and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella—and has helped raise Proctor’s older daughter from a previous relationship.
He also has children with photographer LaReina Shaw, including a son they share, and helps raise her older son. Most recently, Newton welcomed two children with comedian Jasmin Brown—a daughter born in 2024 and a son in 2025.
The comments arrive during a transitional moment for Newton. His BET series 106 & Sports was recently canceled after a short run, and he’s since announced plans to reinvest those earnings into a college football tailgate tour.