Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown Welcome First Baby Together

NFL star Cam Newton and comedian Jasmin Brown have welcomed their first child together.
Brown, known by her stage name 'Watch Jazzy,' shared the birth announcement on Instagram with a couple of videos where she joked about having to wear postpartum diapers.
"Really love these shorts I got from the hospital," she said in one 50-second clip. "Um, they're nice and high-waisted because my diaper is high as hell. How long we gotta wear this diaper for? No, seriously. Real question."
She continued, "This shit is annoying. I wanna wear a thong," before hilariously reciting the hook from Sisqo's "Thong Song."
In another clip, Brown spoke to her newborn as the baby cooed off camera.
"You want me to wear a diaper because you have on a diaper?" she said. "Okay, we'll be diaper twins."
Seven weeks ago Newton and Brown celebrated their new bundle of joy at a glamorous baby shower. In addition to his new baby with Brown, the former quarterback has seven children, including five biological children and two stepchildren, from two previous relationships.
Newton and Brown have reportedly been together since 2021. In a 2023 interview Newton opened up about their relationship.
"We're in tune. I'm so in tune that there's nothing we can't talk about. I think that's what's most important," he shared. "There's no hiding, nothing. You know I don't go through phones. I don't do that."
While pregnant with her first child, Brown embarked on a stand-up tour called the 'Third Times a Charm' Tour, jokingly referring to herself as Baby Momma 3.
Newton recently came under scrutiny following his viral fight at a youth 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta. The athlete and podcaster later apologized and expressed that he was "disappointed" in himself for being involved.
"I could call it what it was; it was some words that was said and I think the words triggered them. And it was words that triggered me," Newton said on his 4th and 1 podcast. "So with that, I know what they do for the kids, I know their level of commitment to impacting or using their platform in a positive way in the community."