Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown Welcome First Baby Together

NFL star Cam Newton and comedian Jasmin Brown have welcomed their first child together.

Brown, known by her stage name 'Watch Jazzy,' shared the birth announcement on Instagram with a couple of videos where she joked about having to wear postpartum diapers.

"Really love these shorts I got from the hospital," she said in one 50-second clip. "Um, they're nice and high-waisted because my diaper is high as hell. How long we gotta wear this diaper for? No, seriously. Real question."

She continued, "This shit is annoying. I wanna wear a thong," before hilariously reciting the hook from Sisqo's "Thong Song."

In another clip, Brown spoke to her newborn as the baby cooed off camera.

"You want me to wear a diaper because you have on a diaper?" she said. "Okay, we'll be diaper twins."

Seven weeks ago Newton and Brown celebrated their new bundle of joy at a glamorous baby shower. In addition to his new baby with Brown, the former quarterback has seven children, including five biological children and two stepchildren, from two previous relationships.