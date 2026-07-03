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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 03: Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Cardi B Says Latinos, Caribbean People Can 'Thrive' Because of the Sacrifices of African-Americans

Cardi B praised participants in the civil rights movement for their fight for equality.

Complex Staff13 days ago
Makenzi Kern, Jade Jones, and Tyrese Haliburton
Life

Friend of Tyrese Haliburton's Fiancée Reportedly Dies During Bachelorette Party

The friend was attending Jones' bachelorette party on St. Barts.

Kris Seavers32 days ago
Caribbean Airlines Announces the Discontinuation of Key Routes
Life

Caribbean Airlines Slashes Regional Routes as Travel Costs Climb

Caribbean Airlines is cutting service to Dominica, St. Kitts, and Ogle-to-Suriname while reducing flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
IShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Announces Plan to Go on Tour During World Cup

He's currently touring the Caribbean.

Trey Alston75 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: IShowSpeed #22 of the Wildcats FFC reacts during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Wants to Stream in Space After Visiting Five Countries in 24 Hours

The popular streamer visited Dominica, Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, and Sint Maarten in one day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams78 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: IShowSpeed of Wildcats FFC before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

IShowSpeed Plans to Donate Revenue From Marathon to Dominica Flood Victims

The country has been impacted by severe flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
IShowSpeed/YouTube
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Beats Chloe Bailey In Beach Obstacle Course: 'She Gave Me No Challenge'

The popular streamer said he could have completed the race in two minutes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
A person smiling on a sports field, wearing a green jersey with a logo. Stadium seats and a large screen are visible in the background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Releases Trailer for Caribbean Tour

The streamer’s acclaimed tour series continues across the Caribbean.

Jade Gomez88 days ago
Agua Bendita
Style

Ryan Castro and Agua Bendita Soak Up Caribbean Culture in Swimwear Capsule

The reggaeton artist served as the creative director for the vacation-ready capsule.

Jaelani Turner-Williams113 days ago
Deion Sanders is House Hunting in St. Croix
Sports

Deion Sanders Is House Hunting in St. Croix: ‘We’re Looking for a Family Crib’

Inside Prime’s island house hunt, his St. Croix getaway plans, and the latest on what he’s shared about life off the field.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
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Bad Bunny and Residente at an event, with Bad Bunny holding a drink. Both are casually dressed, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente

The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.

Alex Ocho149 days ago
Jimmy Cliff wearing a patterned hat sings into a microphone while playing an acoustic guitar.
Pop Culture

How Jimmy Cliff's 'The Harder They Come' Became the Most Important Reggae Movie Ever Made

The 1972 Jamaican cult classic introduced reggae to the world and launched Jimmy Cliff to global stardom. To remember Jimmy after his recent passing, we highlight the star, director's daughter, and original publicist's story of how this groundbreaking film came together.

Reshma B234 days ago
A man with a beard wearing a colorful cap and a black "AMIRI" t-shirt with a white graphic, standing in a dimly lit area.
Music

Video Shows QueenzFlip Throwing Punches in Altercation at Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade

QueenzFlip later regretted the fight and called for peace.

Mark Elibert317 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Rihanna attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation to Spotlight Caribbean Art With New Mellon Foundation Partnership

The new partnership, named The Ripple Effect, will document the shift in Caribbean arts and culture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams331 days ago
Ryan Castro wearing a black sleeveless shirt and red shorts, Manuel Turizo in a beige shirt and shorts, enjoying the sunny day on a boat.
Music

Premiere: Ryan Castro and Manuel Turizo Team Up in “Menos El Cora” Music Video

The Colombian hitmakers link up for a Carribean-inspired, post-break up anthem taken from Castro's sophomore album, "Sendé."

Alex Ocho414 days ago
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Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher smile while posing in wedding attire. Eddie wears a light suit, and Paige holds a bouquet in a strapless gown. Wedding guests in background
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy and Australian Model Paige Butcher Get Married in Intimate Caribbean Wedding

The couple began dating in 2012 and got engaged two months after they welcomed their second child together in 2018.

Alex Ocho734 days ago
Music

Dominican Rapper El Alfa Signs $70 Million Deal With Sound Royalties

The King of Dembow is dropping his new album, 'El Rey Del Dembow', on October 19.

Mark Elibert1022 days ago
Man Drinking Cocktails Died
Life

Man Dies After Attempting to Drink All 21 Cocktails on Bar Menu While on Vacation in Jamaica

The family has since started a GoFundMe that reads, "Please help bring our Dad home from Jamaica," which has currently raised 9,000 pounds out of its goal of 15,000 pounds.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1116 days ago

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