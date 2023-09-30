Dominican Rapper El Alfa Signs $70 Million Deal With Sound Royalties

"I've been speaking with Sound Royalties for years, and the time finally made sense for us to work together," El Alfa said in a statement. "The best advice I ever received was from Alex Heiche and his team, telling me to register and organize my royalty streams and that whatever I do – don't sell. It was because I didn't sell that I am now able to leverage my back catalog to invest in my future."

He continued, "This multi-million-dollar funding will be instrumental in continuing to build my legacy and cement my influence in the Latin music space. Beyond that, it is foundational for promoting and marketing my music, launching new career opportunities, and releasing more work through my own music label, El Jefe Records."