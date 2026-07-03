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The Marvels trailer is pictured
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Gets Explosive Teaser Trailer

Nia DaCosta's sequel to 'Captain Marvel' will unite returning star Brie Larson, 'WandaVision' actress Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani of 'Ms. Marvel.'

Trace William Cowen1193 days ago
first trailer disney plus ms marvel
Pop Culture

Watch the First Official Trailer for ‘Ms. Marvel’ Series That Introduces MCU's First Muslim Superhero

The latest MCU series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, as well as Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, and Zenobia Shroff,

Trace William Cowen1585 days ago
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4
Pop Culture

Marvel Reveals Titles for 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequels, Shares First Footage of 'The Eternals'

In a new video preview of the company’s upcoming Phase Four film lineup, Marvel also introduced fans to Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s 'The Eternals.'

Brenton Blanchet1901 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Actress Teyonah Parris Says Series Is Like 6 Marvel Movies Packed Into a Sitcom

The upcoming series is expected to hit Disney+ next month, finally giving Marvel fans some relief after a particularly dry year due to the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen2075 days ago
letitia wright
Pop Culture

Letitia Wright Thinks It’s ‘Only a Matter of Time’ Until We Get an All-Women ‘Avengers’ Movie

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, is eager to be involved in a possible all-women 'Avengers​​​​​​​' alongside Captain Marvel and more.

Joe Price2088 days ago
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nia dacosta captain marvel
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel 2' Reportedly Being Helmed by 'Candyman' Director Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta, who's directing the supernatural slasher film 'Candyman,' has landed her next job. The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel is due in 2023.

Abel Shifferaw2172 days ago
captain marvel 2
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Writer to Reportedly Pen Script for 'Captain Marvel 2'

A sequel to 'Captain Marvel' starring Brie Larson is in the works, according to an exclusive from 'The Hollywood Reporter.' The first film dropped in 2019.

Abel Shifferaw2368 days ago
oscars shortlist
Pop Culture

Academy Releases Oscar Shortlists for Best Original Song, Visual Effects, Documentary, and More

The Academy released shortlists for 9 categories.

Gavin Evans2405 days ago
ben mendelsohn
Pop Culture

Ben Mendelsohn of ‘Captain Marvel’ on MCU Managing to Keep Spider-Man: ‘He’s One of Their Motherf*cking Pornstars’

Earlier this year, it seemed as though Marvel and Sony would no longer be making Spider-Man films together due to some disagreements.

Joe Price2443 days ago
Taika Waiti
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Addresses 'Thor' Fans Shipping Valkyrie and Captain Marvel

'Thor: Love and Thunder' hits theaters November 5, 2021.

Joe Price2459 days ago
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Toy Story 4
Pop Culture

‘Toy Story 4’ Makes Disney First Studio With Five $1 Billion-Grossing Films in One Year

'Toy Story 4' has just surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, pushing Disney past another record.

Joe Price2528 days ago
Quentin Tarantino attends the premiere of the movie "Once Upon a time in Hollywood."
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Speaks on MCU Referencing His Work in Their Films: 'Felt Pretty Good'

Tarantino has also previously referenced Marvel comic books in his films as well.

Jose Martinez2529 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal and a fan.
Pop Culture

Here's What Goes Down in the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Post-Credits Scenes

As to be expected with the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' leaves viewers with a lot to think about.

Joe Price2571 days ago
Captain Marvel
Pop Culture

This Video Compiles Everything They Think Is Wrong With 'Captain Marvel'

'Captain Marvel,' just like a number of other highly-received entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a member of the billion-dollar club.

Joe Price2577 days ago
Captain Marvel
Pop Culture

Wisconsin Man Sees ‘Captain Marvel’ 116 Times

'Captain Marvel' has grossed a total of over $1 billion worldwide, and one Wisconsin man is to thank for a good chunk of that figure.

Joe Price2643 days ago
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Avengers
Pop Culture

New ‘Endgame’ Clip Reveals How Captain Marvel and the Avengers Want to Defeat Thanos

As the release date to the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Endgame' rears its head, there is a new clip to further tantalize fans.

Joe Price2657 days ago

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