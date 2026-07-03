30 ‘Ms. Marvel' Easter Eggs and References (Plus The End Credits and That Game-Changing Reveal)
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Now that Season 1 has come to an end, we break down 30 Easter eggs and references from Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel,' plus the end credits that massive revealKevin Wong
The full cast of 'Bel-Air,' Peacock's highly-anticipated 'Fresh Prince' reimagining that's set in modern-day America, has finally been unveiled.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Fans can't stop comparing the 'Captain Marvel' visuals to the classic Saiyans (and Namekians) for the 'Dragon Ball' universe.Khal
'Captain Marvel' is the type of decent origin story Marvel can make in its sleep and not much more.Frazier Tharpe