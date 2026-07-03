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Daylyt Shares Photo of Capital Steez Amid Joey Badass Beef
It's unclear if the picture of Steez was intended to be a response to Joey's recent diss.
Joey Badass Shares New Song "Survivor's Guilt" Dedicated to Capital Steez
Joey Badass' new song "Survivor's Guilt" pays homage to—and features the voice of—his friend Capital Steez on what would have been his 29th birthday.
Joey Badass Drops New Song "Head High" Alongside Colors Studios Performance
Joey Badass has dropped off his new song “Head High,” which the Brooklyn rapper calls one of the "best, purest, realest tracks I’ve ever made."
Joey Badass Raps, 'F*ck the King of New York, I'm the King Period'
The Pro Era rapper made the declaration during episode 1 of 'The Life I Live.'
Pro Era Re-Release 'PEEP the Aprocalypse' With Previously Unheard Track
The NYC collective shares "Know the Rules" f/ Joey Badass, CJ Fly, and Kirk Knight, with production by Statik Selektah.
Joey Badass Explains Reason Behind Capital Steez’s Album Delay
When asked by a fan when to expect the album, Joey Badass responded, "You guys need to understand I am not the one is holding back the release of King Capital and I never have been."
Joey Badass, Flatbush Zombies, and More to Perform at 2018 STEEZ Day Festival
The 2018 STEEZ Day Festival will take place in July.
Joey Badass Honors the Late Capital Steez with a ‘Steezus Piece’ Chain
Joey Badass continues to pay respects to his fellow Pro Era member Capital Steez.
A Guide to 2016 Pro Era Releases
With the release of Capital STEEZ's posthumous album to one, possibly even two, new albums from Joey Bada$$ this year, Pro Era is set for a 2016 takeover.
Joey Bada$$ Claps Back at Troy Ave During His "5 Fingers of Death" Freestyle
*gets popcorn.*
Royce 5'9'' Says Troy Ave Owes Capital Steez's Family an Apology
Troy Ave would be wise to listen to Royce's advice on the matter.
Malia Obama Reps the Beast Coast in a Pro Era T-Shirt
The photo of the First Daughter wearing the shirt has been circulating online for the last few hours.
First Anniversary of Capital Steez's Death Commemorated With New "47 Piiirates" Video
KarmaloopTV stitches together old footage for posthumous tribute.
Watch Capital Steez Record "Vinyls" in One Take
With some freestyling at the end.
Listen: SMTH f/ Capital Steez "The Last Straw"
This is believed to be the last recorded verse of the late Capital Steez.
Joey Bada$$ Announces New Album and Posthumous Capital STEEZ Mixtape
Upcoming heat from the Pro.Era camp.