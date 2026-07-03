Capital Steez

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Latest Stories

Rappers Daylyt and Joey Badass in a split image.
Music

Daylyt Shares Photo of Capital Steez Amid Joey Badass Beef

It's unclear if the picture of Steez was intended to be a response to Joey's recent diss.

Joe Price429 days ago
Joey Badass in chain and hat
Music

Joey Badass Shares New Song "Survivor's Guilt" Dedicated to Capital Steez

Joey Badass' new song "Survivor's Guilt" pays homage to—and features the voice of—his friend Capital Steez on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Jordan Rose1472 days ago
Cover art for Joey Badass new song
Music

Joey Badass Drops New Song "Head High" Alongside Colors Studios Performance

Joey Badass has dropped off his new song “Head High,” which the Brooklyn rapper calls one of the "best, purest, realest tracks I’ve ever made."

tara mahadevan1598 days ago
Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass Raps, 'F*ck the King of New York, I'm the King Period'

The Pro Era rapper made the declaration during episode 1 of 'The Life I Live.'

Joshua Espinoza2670 days ago
PRO ERA RE RELEASE PEEP THE APROCALYPSE MIXTAPE
Music

Pro Era Re-Release 'PEEP the Aprocalypse' With Previously Unheard Track

The NYC collective shares "Know the Rules" f/ Joey Badass, CJ Fly, and Kirk Knight, with production by Statik Selektah.

Joshua Espinoza2795 days ago
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Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass Explains Reason Behind Capital Steez’s Album Delay

When asked by a fan when to expect the album, Joey Badass responded, "You guys need to understand I am not the one is holding back the release of King Capital and I never have been."

Joe Price2927 days ago
Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass, Flatbush Zombies, and More to Perform at 2018 STEEZ Day Festival

The 2018 STEEZ Day Festival will take place in July.

edwinortiz3007 days ago
This is a photo of Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass Honors the Late Capital Steez with a ‘Steezus Piece’ Chain

Joey Badass continues to pay respects to his fellow Pro Era member Capital Steez.

Omar Burgess3129 days ago
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Music

A Guide to 2016 Pro Era Releases

With the release of Capital STEEZ's posthumous album to one, possibly even two, new albums from Joey Bada$$ this year, Pro Era is set for a 2016 takeover.

Eric Diep3748 days ago
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Music

Royce 5'9'' Says Troy Ave Owes Capital Steez's Family an Apology

Troy Ave would be wise to listen to Royce's advice on the matter.

Nadeska Alexis3788 days ago
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Style

Malia Obama Reps the Beast Coast in a Pro Era T-Shirt

The photo of the First Daughter wearing the shirt has been circulating online for the last few hours.

jayemkayem4212 days ago
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Music

First Anniversary of Capital Steez's Death Commemorated With New "47 Piiirates" Video

KarmaloopTV stitches together old footage for posthumous tribute.

Jordan Sargent4589 days ago
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Music

Watch Capital Steez Record "Vinyls" in One Take

With some freestyling at the end.

Dharmic X4591 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Capital STEEZ "King Steelo"

The music lives on.

Sobechi Ibekwe4759 days ago
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Music

Listen: SMTH f/ Capital Steez "The Last Straw"

This is believed to be the last recorded verse of the late Capital Steez.

Dharmic X4763 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Pro Era "Like Water"

Made in memory of Capital STEEZ.

BJosephs4796 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Joey Bada$$ Announces New Album and Posthumous Capital STEEZ Mixtape

Upcoming heat from the Pro.Era camp.

BJosephs4837 days ago

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