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Jordan Sargent

Joined July 2014 | 79 posts
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Latest Stories

Rick Ross performs on stage

Ranking Rick Ross' Albums From Worst To Best

From mixtapes to solo albums to group projects, we count down the best of Rozay's catalog.

Jordan Sargent4573 days ago
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Hit 'Em High: In Praise of the "Space Jam" Soundtrack

Nearly 20 years old, the "Space Jam" soundtrack is still a beautiful, ridiculous thing.

Jordan Sargent4595 days ago
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#NaeNae is 2014's First Rap Dance Craze

Yes, it's a <em>Martin</em> reference.

Jordan Sargent4615 days ago
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Watch J. Cole's Full Concert at VH1's Super Bowl Blitz

From "Work Out" to "Crooked Smile"

Jordan Sargent4615 days ago
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Watch Ty Dolla $ign Perform "Paranoid" With a Violinist on "Arsenio"

None of his bitches play string instruments.

Jordan Sargent4615 days ago
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Watch Pharrell Preview New Songs With Usher, T.I., and More

Skateboard P reloads.

Jordan Sargent4616 days ago
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Young Scooter and Juelz Santana Speak Spanish on "Amigos"

You may have heard of this group called Migos. Well...

Jordan Sargent4616 days ago

Justin Bieber Flees to Panama as DUI Charge is Dropped

Scooter Braun, Usher reportedly stage an intervention.

Jordan Sargent4616 days ago
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Listen to Sluggers' House Flip of Diplo's "Revolution"

Miami-based producer brings some diva to Diplo single.

Jordan Sargent4622 days ago
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Cam'ron and A-Trak Tease New Collaboration

Killa Cam and the head of Fool's Gold team up

Jordan Sargent4622 days ago
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Download Tree's Raspy New 7-Song "@MCTREE_G EP"

Chicago's lone wolf starts 2014 off with seven new tracks.

Jordan Sargent4622 days ago

Watch the Video For Save Money's Blown-Out New Single "Still Alive"

With verses from members Joey Purp and Kami de Chukwu, plus cameos from Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa.

Jordan Sargent4622 days ago
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Justin Bieber Drops $75,000 At Miami Strip Club King of Diamonds

Ain't worried about nothin'.

Jordan Sargent4622 days ago
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Mac DeMarco's New Album "Salad Days" Coming On April Fool's Day

Also new single, plus tracklist and tour dates.

Jordan Sargent4622 days ago
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TMZ Says Justin Bieber's House is a Full of Bongs, Double Cups

R.I.P. DJ Screw.

Jordan Sargent4623 days ago
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Watch Jay Z Play Tribute To Björk at New York Show

Hov slips "Pagan Poetry" into set at Uniondale.

Jordan Sargent4623 days ago

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