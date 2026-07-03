Clint Ogbenna

Clint Ogbenna, known publicly as Clint419, is a British-Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of Corteiz (CRTZ), the London-based streetwear label he launched in 2017 out of his sister's apartment in West London. Operating almost entirely without traditional marketing or PR, Ogbenna built Corteiz through a private Instagram account, GPS-coordinate drops, and community-first stunts — including the 2022 "Great Bolo Exchange," in which he gave away Corteiz puffer jackets in exchange for outerwear from brands like The North Face and Supreme, then donated the collected pieces to a local food bank. Ogbenna's approach to brand-building is what distinguishes him from most streetwear founders: where others pursue visibility, he has consistently engineered scarcity and exclusivity as a form of community gatekeeping. His 2023 Nike Air Max 95 collaboration — dropped via crossbar challenges in London, a branded bodega in New York, and a moving bus in Paris — became one of the most talked-about sneaker events of that year, not because of the shoe itself but because of the spectacle Ogbenna designed around it. Corteiz's Alcatraz logo, representing the idea of breaking free from societal norms, is a direct expression of the philosophy Ogbenna has built the brand around from the beginning.