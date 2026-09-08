Nadeska Alexis Portrait

Nadeska Alexis

Joined January 2016 | 50 posts
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Latest Stories

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Issa Rae Talks 'Insecure' Season 2, Old TV Execs Dying Off, and Progress in Film and TV

Issa Rae is back for a new season of 'Insecure,' and sitting down with Nadeska Alexis for her first Complex Cover she talks the industry and life goals.

Nadeska Alexis3344 days ago
chris brown complex news interview

Chris Brown Opens Up About His 'Welcome to My Life' Doc, New Album, and Wanting to Work With Beyoncé

Complex News' Nadeska Alexis talks to Chris Brown about his documentary 'Welcome to My Life,' his upcoming album, and wanting to work with Beyoncé.

Nadeska Alexis3389 days ago
major lazer sound of rum launch

Major Lazer Give Fans 'An Entryway to Caribbean Life' With Bacardi Connect

Major Lazer explain how their new collaboration with Bacardi is helping them take their music further.

Nadeska Alexis3397 days ago
lil yachty interview at sxsw 2017

Lil Yachty Wants YG to Hurry Up and Send His Verse for 'Teenage Emotions'

Lil Yachty pleads with YG to send over his verse for 'Teenage Emotions.'

Nadeska Alexis3468 days ago
complex live episode one

'Complex Live' Kicks Off With Migos, J.J. Watt & Emmanuel Sanders

Complex Live's debut episode kicks off at Stitch & Trace in Houston, TX. Hosts Nadeska Alexis and Speedy Morman are joined by guests Migos & J.J. Watt

Nadeska Alexis3513 days ago
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Gucci Mane on Kanye/Trump: 'He's Going to Do Whatever He's Going to Do Because That's Him'

Gucci Mane sat down with Complex News to talk ‘The Return of East Atlanta Santa,’ his upcoming EP with Drake, post-prison life, and much more.

Nadeska Alexis3562 days ago
Migos.

Migos Break Down 'Culture' Album at ComplexCon

Migos spoke with Complex News about their upcoming album 'Culture' and shared what they think Obama should do when he leaves the White House.

Nadeska Alexis3598 days ago
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Jeezy Talks 'Snow Season' Album and President Obama Leaving the White House

Jeezy discusses his 'Snow Season' album and the 2016 presidential election

Nadeska Alexis3601 days ago
jeezy interview with Complex News

Jeezy Announces 'Snow Season' Album Dropping Before End of 2016

Jeezy revealed to Complex News he has another album coming this year.

Nadeska Alexis3612 days ago
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Terrence J and President Obama Explain Why 'My Brother's Keeper' is So Important at North Carolina A&T

Complex News anchors visit North Carolina A&T State University, to meet with Terrence J. and watch President Obama's special with ESPN's 'The Undefeated.'

Nadeska Alexis3618 days ago
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VP Candidate Tim Kaine Explains How the 2016 Election Will Affect Our Civil Rights

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine sat down with Complex News to explain how the 2016 election is affecting our civil rights.

Nadeska Alexis3620 days ago
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4 Days in Cuba With Usher

Complex News' Nadeska Alexis traveled to Cuba with Usher ahead of the release of his 'Hard Love II' album to explore the local culture.

Nadeska Alexis3648 days ago
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Joe Budden Skydives With Complex and Shares 'Rage & the Machine' Album Release Date

Complex News anchor Nadeska Alexis went skydiving with Joe Budden and afterward the rapper revealed the release date for his 'Rage & the Machine' album.

Nadeska Alexis3656 days ago
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Jay Pharoah Nails Another Kanye Impression on 2016 VMAs Carpet

Complex News' Nadeska Alexis covers the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards white carpet.

Nadeska Alexis3672 days ago
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99th Floor Chef Miguel Trinidad Shows Cooking With Cannabis Means So Much More Than Pot Brownies

Chef Miguel Trinidad shows Complex News' Nadeska Alexis his cannabis-infused fine cuisine for exclusive dinner parties.

Nadeska Alexis3674 days ago
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’Scandal’ President Speaks on the Impact of Hillary Clinton’s History-Making Nomination

Complex News spoke with 'Scandal' president and actor Tony Goldwyn about why Hillary Clinton's nomination is so important.

Nadeska Alexis3702 days ago
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Obama Gives Clinton a Major Endorsement at Democratic National Convention (LIVE)

Complex News is hosting a livestream from the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and will discuss Obama's endorsement of Clinton.

Nadeska Alexis3703 days ago
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Bernie Sanders Supporters Protest Hillary Clinton's Nomination at 2016 DNC (LIVE)

Complex News anchors Speedy Morman and Nadeska Alexis host a YouTube livestream during day 3 of the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Nadeska Alexis3704 days ago

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