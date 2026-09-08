Nadeska Alexis
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Issa Rae Talks 'Insecure' Season 2, Old TV Execs Dying Off, and Progress in Film and TV
Issa Rae is back for a new season of 'Insecure,' and sitting down with Nadeska Alexis for her first Complex Cover she talks the industry and life goals.
Chris Brown Opens Up About His 'Welcome to My Life' Doc, New Album, and Wanting to Work With Beyoncé
Complex News' Nadeska Alexis talks to Chris Brown about his documentary 'Welcome to My Life,' his upcoming album, and wanting to work with Beyoncé.
Major Lazer Give Fans 'An Entryway to Caribbean Life' With Bacardi Connect
Major Lazer explain how their new collaboration with Bacardi is helping them take their music further.
Lil Yachty Wants YG to Hurry Up and Send His Verse for 'Teenage Emotions'
Lil Yachty pleads with YG to send over his verse for 'Teenage Emotions.'
'Complex Live' Kicks Off With Migos, J.J. Watt & Emmanuel Sanders
Complex Live's debut episode kicks off at Stitch & Trace in Houston, TX. Hosts Nadeska Alexis and Speedy Morman are joined by guests Migos & J.J. Watt
Gucci Mane on Kanye/Trump: 'He's Going to Do Whatever He's Going to Do Because That's Him'
Gucci Mane sat down with Complex News to talk ‘The Return of East Atlanta Santa,’ his upcoming EP with Drake, post-prison life, and much more.
Migos Break Down 'Culture' Album at ComplexCon
Migos spoke with Complex News about their upcoming album 'Culture' and shared what they think Obama should do when he leaves the White House.
Jeezy Talks 'Snow Season' Album and President Obama Leaving the White House
Jeezy discusses his 'Snow Season' album and the 2016 presidential election
Jeezy Announces 'Snow Season' Album Dropping Before End of 2016
Jeezy revealed to Complex News he has another album coming this year.
Terrence J and President Obama Explain Why 'My Brother's Keeper' is So Important at North Carolina A&T
Complex News anchors visit North Carolina A&T State University, to meet with Terrence J. and watch President Obama's special with ESPN's 'The Undefeated.'
VP Candidate Tim Kaine Explains How the 2016 Election Will Affect Our Civil Rights
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine sat down with Complex News to explain how the 2016 election is affecting our civil rights.
4 Days in Cuba With Usher
Complex News' Nadeska Alexis traveled to Cuba with Usher ahead of the release of his 'Hard Love II' album to explore the local culture.
Joe Budden Skydives With Complex and Shares 'Rage & the Machine' Album Release Date
Complex News anchor Nadeska Alexis went skydiving with Joe Budden and afterward the rapper revealed the release date for his 'Rage & the Machine' album.
Jay Pharoah Nails Another Kanye Impression on 2016 VMAs Carpet
Complex News' Nadeska Alexis covers the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards white carpet.
99th Floor Chef Miguel Trinidad Shows Cooking With Cannabis Means So Much More Than Pot Brownies
Chef Miguel Trinidad shows Complex News' Nadeska Alexis his cannabis-infused fine cuisine for exclusive dinner parties.
’Scandal’ President Speaks on the Impact of Hillary Clinton’s History-Making Nomination
Complex News spoke with 'Scandal' president and actor Tony Goldwyn about why Hillary Clinton's nomination is so important.
Obama Gives Clinton a Major Endorsement at Democratic National Convention (LIVE)
Complex News is hosting a livestream from the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and will discuss Obama's endorsement of Clinton.
Bernie Sanders Supporters Protest Hillary Clinton's Nomination at 2016 DNC (LIVE)
Complex News anchors Speedy Morman and Nadeska Alexis host a YouTube livestream during day 3 of the 2016 Democratic National Convention.