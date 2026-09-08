Sobechi Ibekwe Portrait

Sobechi Ibekwe

Joined July 2014 | 87 posts
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Latest Stories

Listen: Doe Boy f/ Riff Raff "What You Mean (Remix)"

Riff Raff links up with Doe Boy for the remix.

Sobechi Ibekwe4793 days ago
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Listen: Juicy J "August 27th Flow"

"Stay Trippy" coming soon.

Sobechi Ibekwe4793 days ago
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10 Things You Didn't Know About POSSO

Get to know these music icons.

Sobechi Ibekwe4794 days ago
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Migos Confirms Drake Will Appear in Upcoming "Versace" Video

"Versace, versace, versace, versace, versace."

Sobechi Ibekwe4796 days ago
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Video: Jay Sean "Luckiest Man"

Another visual from the R&B crooner.

Sobechi Ibekwe4796 days ago
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Listen: Vic Mensa f/ Rockie Fresh "Time Is Money"

Brand new music.

Sobechi Ibekwe4796 days ago

Watch Nelly Explain Why He Brought Kidnap Victim Amanda Berry Onstage

This was a great surprise guest.

Sobechi Ibekwe4796 days ago
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Here's the Tracklist for A$AP Ferg's "Trap Lord" Album

A$AP Ferg's drops the final tracklist to his forthcoming album, "Trap Lord."

Sobechi Ibekwe4799 days ago

Watch Joey Bada$$ Discuss "Summer Knights," Musical Influences, and More

OG Swank has something to say.

Sobechi Ibekwe4800 days ago
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All New Friends: Riff Raff and Drake Hangout at Justin Bieber's Show in Toronto

Drake and Riff Raff get a chance to kick it backstage with Justin Bieber at his show in Toronto.

Sobechi Ibekwe4801 days ago
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J.Cole Writes Apology Letter To Autism Speaks

Read his thoughts.

Sobechi Ibekwe4806 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened in Music This Week?

Jay dropped his hyphen, while Loon got locked up for 14 years. Yes, Loon.

Sobechi Ibekwe4807 days ago
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Listen: King Louie "Tom Ford Freestyle"

Chicago stand up!

Sobechi Ibekwe4807 days ago
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Lauryn Hill Reaches Out To Fans From Prison

Quick update from Ms.Hill.

Sobechi Ibekwe4808 days ago

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