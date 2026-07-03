Canadian

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

First Nations Canadian actor Graham Greene with short gray hair and a mustache, wearing a black jacket and shirt, stands against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Oscar-Nominated 'Dances With Wolves' Actor Graham Greene Dies at 73

The Indigenous Canadian actor won a Grammy and earned an Oscar nomination.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Kendrick Lamar wins the award for Record of the Year at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
Style

Kendrick Lamar Wore a Canadian Tuxedo to Accept Awards for Drake Diss "Not Like Us" at the Grammys

Kendrick's Drake diss "Not Like Us" picked up five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Joe Price530 days ago
The album cover for NAV's "Gained Thoughts" with a vibrant cityscape and sun rays, featuring artist names Cash Cobain and Bay Swag
Music

Nav Teams Up With Cash Cobain and Bay Swag on "6AM Thoughts"

The single is taken from Nav's upcoming album 'My Way 2 Rexdale.'

Joe Price715 days ago
Two men at a sporting event, one in a fur coat and the other in a bandana and sunglasses
Music

What Is Baka Not Nice's 'Weird Case' Kendrick Lamar References on Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

Baka Not Nice is a Canadian rapper and associate of Drake who previously spent time behind bars.

Joe Price796 days ago
Music

Rapper's Lines About Switching to ‘Bussy' and Making That 'K Pop’ Has Social Media Going Wild

Although Canadian rapper Eric Reprid might not know what "bussy" means, his clever line nabbed him some new fans on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams891 days ago
Advertisement
TikTok Discover List 2022
Life

Two Canadians Make TikTok's Global Discover List for 2022

Today, TikTok published its 2022 edition of The Discover List, a compilation of creators focused on different categories that featured two Canadians.

Louis Pavlakos1341 days ago
Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin
Sports

Canadian NBA Rookie Bennedict Mathurin Is Having a Monster Preseason

Indiana Pacers rookie and Montreal native Bennedict Mathurin is having himself quite the preseason. In three games, Mathurin is leading the Pacers in points.

Louis Pavlakos1374 days ago
Jim Carey attends premiere of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Told The Weeknd He Didn’t Want to Collaborate on ‘Dawn FM’ at First

Jim Carrey provided a mellifluous through-line on The Weeknd’s 'Dawn FM,' but the 60-year-old has revealed he initially turned down the request to collaborate.

Brad Callas1438 days ago
Rapper, J. Cole attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat
Sports

J. Cole Reportedly Signs With Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

J. Cole will play professional basketball for a second straight year as a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Jose Martinez1520 days ago
A woman walks in Croix des Bouquets
Life

17 American and Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti by Local Gang, Police Say (UPDATE)

Seventeen American and Canadian missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti Saturday while traveling from a Croix des Bouquets area orphanage to Titanyen.

Brenton Blanchet1734 days ago
Advertisement
Jay Worthy
Music

Premiere: Jay Worthy and Sha Hef Link for "Borgata" Video

Jay Worthy and Sha Hef have teamed up for their new track “Borgata,” which samples the Flamingos’ version of the classic “I Only Have Eyes for You."

Joe Price1942 days ago
Hotel Zed
Life

Canadian Hotel Will Give Couples Free Nights If They Make a Baby There

Hotel Zed has put together a promotion for couples looking to have a quickie on Valentine's Day.

Xavier Hamilton2362 days ago
Justin Trudeau
Life

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Criticized Over 2001 Photo Showing Him in Brownface (UPDATE)

A spokesperson for the Liberal Party of Canada confirmed the man in brownface was, in fact, Trudeau.

Joshua Espinoza2494 days ago
Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams
Sports

Serena Williams Falls to Bianca Andreescu in US Open Final

The 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu secured her first Grand Slam title Saturday.

Joshua Espinoza2505 days ago
drake lebron
Pop Culture

Drake Is Part-Owner of the New Canadian Arm of LeBron’s Digital Platform Uninterrupted

LeBron James launched Uninterrupted in 2015.

tara mahadevan2545 days ago
Advertisement
Ryan Fry
Sports

Canadian Curling Team Kicked Out of Tournament for Being 'Extremely Drunk'

Canadian curling team captain Ryan Fry lead his teammates to victory at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Joe Price2798 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App