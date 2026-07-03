Featured
Once a rising star in Canadian rap, Toronto's D-Sisive left music, overcame addiction, and now he's back for a second chance at making music again.Darcy MacDonald
Here are the top Canadian tunes of the month. From Kaytranada to Luna Li to Mike Shabb, here are the tunes we’ve been bumping the most lately.Louis Pavlakos
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy
From NBA champions and Hall of Famers to MVPs and modern superstars, these Canadian basketball players helped transform Canada from a hockey nation into one of basketball’s fastest-rising powers.Mr. Wavvy