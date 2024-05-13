What Is Baka Not Nice's 'Weird Case' Kendrick Lamar References on Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar alludes to Drake associate Baka Not Nice's unsavory past on his Hot 100 No. 1 diss track "Not Like Us," but what exactly is the "weird case" he brings up exactly about?

On K.Dot's thunderous "Not Like Us," he makes some serious allegations against Drake and his OVO Sound roster. Among them is Travis Savoury, a rapper and former security guard otherwise known as Baka Not Nice.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like em' young," Kendrick raps on the track. "You better not ever go to cell block one / To any bitch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."