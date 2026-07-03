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From Kith Spring 2024 to KidSuper x Canada Goose, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking at his new role with Canada Goose as a chance to get more hands-on with style: "We also have some special things in the works that will showcase my vision in the fashion space."Erik Leijon
Sports
Canada Goose And Giants Of Africa Celebrate 20 Years Of Critical Work With Limited-Edition Reimagined Crofton Vest
Canada Goose and Giants of Africa have collaborated on a limited-edition Crofton Vest with 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales going back to Giants of Africa.Erik Leijon
The Canadian luxury brand's re-commerce program is designed to "keep the planet cold and the people on it warm."Erik Leijon