Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x Ugg, Supreme x The North Face, and More

From Palace's latest Uggs to Supreme's new collection with The North Face, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Nov 29, 2023
Via Palace

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for the stylish person in your life this holiday season or just trying to acquire some cozy gear to keep warm during the cold weather ahead, there is plenty of great drops to choose from this week.


Highlights include Palace's latest work with Ugg, Supreme's new collab with The North Face, End. Clothing's colorful fleeces with Columbia, Alpha Industries MA-1 bombers by NGO, and even some paisley print puffers from Concepts and Canada Goose. Don't forget to check out the latest drops from bubbling New York brands like Brigade and Academy either. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Via Palace

Palace x Ugg

Via Palace

Release Date: Dec. 1
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
Price: TBD

Palace rekindles its partnership with Ugg for a fresh take on the Australian brand's cozy Tasman slippers. Chestnut brown and olive green pairs have been covered in fun Palace embroidery ranging from cartoon ducks to peace signs. A furry "P" logo sheepskin rug and matching mitten round out the collab. 

Supreme x The North Face

Via Supreme

Release Date: Nov. 30
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supremenewyork.com
Price: TBD

Supreme and The North Face link up once again for a brand new collaboration that will debut on Thursday morning. Suede down parkas, Nuptse jackets, Mountain pants, and various accessories like duffle bags are available in three colorways a piece. Make sure you have some waterproofing spray on deck if you're going after any of these pieces this week. 

End. Clothing x Columbia

Via End. Clothing

Release Date: Nov. 29
Where to Buy It: End. Launches
Price: $49-$495

End. Clothing has tapped heritage outdoors brand Columbia for a 16-piece collection of stylish-yet-functional gear dubbed "Douglas Fir." Standouts include waterproof cargo pants, a colorful all-over print fleece jacket, and matching fleece caps. The print used throughout the collection is inspired by the anatomy of trees and the Smiley Face Hill seen outside of Willamina, Oregon.

Kith x Birkenstock

Release Date: Dec. 1
Where to Buy It: Kith stores and kith.com
Price: TBD

Kith's latest footwear collaboration is with Birkenstock. The result is a premium take on Birkenstock's London with braided detailing. Based on Ronnie Fieg's Instagram, it appears that tan, chestnut brown, and black colorways will be available. Aside from these Birks, Kith's third collaboration with MALIN+GOETZ is available now for anyone looking for new grooming essentials this winter. 

Academy by Chris Echevarria

Via Academy by Chris Echevarria

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: academybychrisechevarria.com
Price: $75-$2,500

Blackstock & Weber founder Chris Echevarria has recently launched his own apparel brand, Academy. The 26-piece debut capsule, "School Clothes," is Echevarria's take on classic Americana. Pieces include rugby sweaters made of Japanese heavyweight cotton, Japanese wool plaid shirts, collegiate-inspired arc logo crewnecks, suede kiltie loafers in two colorways, and more. It is all crafted in New York City.

NGO x Alpha Industries

Via NGO

Release Date: Dec. 2
Where to Buy It: Alpha Industries NYC and n-g-o.com
Price: TBD

Originally debuted at ComplexCon, NGO's collab with Alpha Industries is getting a wider launch this weekend. The standout piece is a reversible black MA-1 jacket with special NGO logo tabs and chainstitching. Back Garden Pants featuring details like zippers and buttons at the leg opening and two front cargo pockets will also be up for grabs. 

Moncler x Sacai

Via Moncler

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Select Moncler and Sacai boutiques
Price: $9,615

Sacai is the latest designer to put its spin on Moncler's signature offerings. Chitose Abe has merged formalwear and outerwear across four layered looks, two for men and two for women. Each features various detachable elements that can be manipulated to create different stylings. Jackets can be attached to trousers to create a boilersuit. A puffer jacket can be unzipped to reveal a pleated dress. Puffer sleeves can be zipped off to reveal the sleeves of a blazer. The possibilities are endless. 

Arizona Coyotes x Doni Nahmias

Via Common Hype

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: commonhype.com
Price: $55-$100

Designer Doni Nahmias was recently named Creative Strategist for the Arizona Coyotes 2023-2024 season. To mark the news, the first capsule collection designed by Nahmias for the Coyotes is available now. Elevated takes on traditional hockey fan gear include corduroy caps and jersey-esque T-shirts. Hoodies that incorporate the official Coyotes logo are also up for grabs in black and cream colorways. 

