Bullying

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New York Knicks fans.
Life

New York Knicks Parade Fight Fan Says She's 'Not a Bully' After Traffic Light Brawl

The woman who went viral after getting into a fight during the Knicks' parade has insisted she was defending herself.

Mark Elibert28 days ago
Paris Jackson with long, wavy blonde hair and a nose ring poses against a pink background, wearing a white patterned outfit.
Music

Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson Estate of Using Her Father’s Money to ‘Mock and Belittle’ Her

The 28-year-old claims her late father's estate managers are publicly insulting her as she asks about how his money is handled.

Alex Ocho100 days ago
Nick Cannon wearing sunglasses, a patterned shirt, and a headscarf, smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Would 'Rather Raise a Bully' Than Have His Own Child Be Bullied

The father of 12 argues there's "confidence" in "knowing how to fight."

Trace William Cowen233 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion with red hair, wearing a black dress and earrings, poses against a light background.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Haters Are ‘Bots’ and ‘Paid People’: ‘Stop Listening to Them’

"What is there even to hate on?" she asked during a recent livestream.

Alex Ocho264 days ago
Lourdiz in a black outfit and sunglasses sits in the backseat of a car, posing confidently.
Music

Lourdiz Calls Out 'Inhumane' Bullying After Cardi B Collab: 'Isn't Fandom, It's Barbarism'

"When will people start holding others accountable for what their fanbases do?" the Los Angeles-based artist asked.

Trace William Cowen276 days ago
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Split image. Left: Cardi B with long black hair and ornate earrings. Right: Tyla with short curly hair and a cross necklace.
Music

Cardi B Defends Tyla Amid Online Hate: ‘What Do You Want Her to F*cking Do? Cut Her F*cking Veins?'

The rapper called out relentless criticism aimed at the 'Water' singer on social media.

Alex Ocho338 days ago
Fitness influencer Ashton Hall acting a scene in a classroom as a younger version of himself, wearing glasses and suspenders. In the second image, he's beside a luxury car, dressed in a suit.
Pop Culture

Ashton Hall Reflects on Decade-Long Journey From Bullied Teen to Influencer Success in New Video

Hall gained fame earlier this year after a clip of his intense 4 a.m. morning routine went viral.

Alex Ocho346 days ago
Tatyana Ali and Rose McGowan
Pop Culture

Tatyana Ali Says Rose McGowan Protected Her From Bully on Film Set

McGowan responded and said that she'd do it again.

Trey Alston418 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Disturbing’ Coverage of Her Appearance: 'This Is Bullying’

The 21-year-old recently slammed critics who thought she wasn’t dressing her age.

tara mahadevan500 days ago
Simu Liu
Pop Culture

Simu Liu Defends 'Dragon's Den' Entrepreneurs He Accused of Cultural Appropriation: 'It's Never Okay To Make Threats'

The actor made it clear although he doesn't agree with the entrepreneurs' business practices, he believes they were acting in good faith.

Mark Elibert643 days ago
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Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

Ellen Degeneres on Being Called ‘Mean’ After Toxic Workplace Allegations: ‘It Consumed Me for a Long Time’

The former talk show host made the confession on her Netflix special, 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.'

Alex Ocho659 days ago
Gymnast Gabby Douglas at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastic Classic.
Sports

Gabby Douglas Says She's 'Constantly Being Bullied': ‘I Just Want to Live My Life and Be at Peace’

She made the comment in response to a TikTok video suggesting gymnast fans "dropped her like a bad habit when Simone Biles came on the scene."

Joe Price708 days ago
Mykayla Skinner speaks on the left in a casual setting, and Simone Biles is pictured on the right in a gymnastics uniform during a competition
Sports

MyKayla Skinner Says She’s Received Death Threats After Team USA Criticism, Asks Simone Biles to Step In

The former USA gymnast apologized for "poorly articulating" her critique of the current national team.

Alex Ocho710 days ago
Meghan Markle during an interview, wearing a collared shirt and a delicate necklace
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle Admits She's Only ‘Scraped the Surface’ of Her Battle With Suicidal Thoughts: ‘Never Want Someone Else to Feel That Way’

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah in 2021 that she was struggled with her mental health while living in the U.K.

Alex Ocho712 days ago
Nicki Minaj appears in two images; on the left, she is speaking into a microphone, and on the right, she is performing on stage holding a microphone
Music

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Speaks on Being Bullied as a Child: 'I Felt Like I Was by Myself'

The 18-year-old gave her perspective about being in Minaj's shadow as a child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams751 days ago
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Tina Knowles wearing a lacy black dress and Beyoncé wearing a black outfit with a hat giving an award speech
Music

Tina Knowles Recalls ‘Shy’ Beyoncé Getting ‘Bullied a Bit’ Growing Up

On Instagram, Ms. Tina wrote about her memories of Beyoncé, Solange and Kelly Rowland as children, calling them her "three girls."

Jaelani Turner-Williams781 days ago
Two people posing together on the red carpet; one is wearing a bomber jacket and the other is in a sequined outfit
Music

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Reveals He 'Got Off the Internet' Due to Incessant Bullying About Weight

On her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Bunnie—who married the singer in 2016—said he "doesn’t show" the public how much fat-shaming truly "hurts him."

Brad Callas815 days ago
Lizzo stands at a podium with a microphone, wearing a laced-up outfit and earrings
Music

Lizzo Clarifies She's Quitting 'Negative Energy,' Not Music (UPDATE)

The 35-year-old singer shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram account saying she's "constantly up against lies" and being "picked apart."

Alex Ocho839 days ago

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