People Are Pushing Back Against Experts' Claims That ‘Squid Game’ May Inspire Violence Among Children
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Pop Culture
In short, we've been here before, whether it was with Parental Advisory labels or politically motivated efforts of blaming artists for violence.Trace William Cowen
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s accuser Jennifer Hough gave her first TV interview this week, and says she’s received waves of abuse since.Joe Price
Life
Alabama Mom Arrested After Allegedly Getting on School Bus and Fighting Her Kid's Suspected Bully
Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested after she allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old child. She was charged with third-degree simple assault, trespassing, and more.Joshua Espinoza
In an interview with 'Good Morning America,' the "Rumors" artist addressed "the treatment that people like me receive" amid another wave of online bullying.Jordan Rose