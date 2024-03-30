Lizzo Announces She’s Quitting Music: ‘I’m Starting to Feel Like the World Doesn’t Want Me in It'

The 35-year-old singer shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram account saying she's "constantly up against lies" and being "picked apart."

Mar 30, 2024
Lizzo in a black laced-up outfit with statement jewelry stands at a podium on stage
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Lizzo might be walking away from the limelight for good.

The 35-year-old singer shared a statement on her Instagram on Friday, writing that she “didn’t sign up” for the vitriol she’s experienced throughout her career.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT.”

Lizzo received some support in the comments section from a few famous faces, including Paris Hilton, Queen Latifah, LeToya Luckett, Eric André, and Azealia Banks.

Paris Hilton comments &quot;We love you Queen&quot; with heart and crown emojis on a post; the comment has 18.9K likes
Instagram
Queen Latifah comments &quot;F that Do&quot; with heart emojis on a social media post; receives over 2.6k likes
Instagram
Comment from user letoyaluckett: &quot;You are deeply loved @lizzobeeating&quot; with emojis
Instagram
Text post expressing disdain for internet trolls, suggesting to ignore them and enjoy simple things instead
Instagram
Azealia Banks posts an Instagram comment discussing her previous criticism of another individual and reflects on public personas and industry pressures
Instagram

The “About Damn Time” singer didn’t specify what led her to make the statement, but she’s made similar comments in the recent past.

Lizzo, who once referred to herself as a “body icon,” has been on the receiving end of seemingly endless body-shaming comments online. Last year, the singer said that the constant insults have started to “make [her] hate the world.” 

Last month, a Los Angeles judge denied Lizzo’s motion to have a sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed. As reported by Complex’s Brad Callas, three of the singer’s former backup dancers alleged that they were weight-shamed, were forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior, preached to about sexuality and Christianity, and pressured into participating in disturbing sex shows.

Although a judge ruled the case would proceed, several allegations were dismissed, per Billboard, including an allegation of sexual harassment on the set of the reality competition show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, as well as a disability discrimination accusation.

