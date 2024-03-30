Lizzo Announces She’s Quitting Music: ‘I’m Starting to Feel Like the World Doesn’t Want Me in It'

Lizzo might be walking away from the limelight for good.
The 35-year-old singer shared a statement on her Instagram on Friday, writing that she “didn’t sign up” for the vitriol she’s experienced throughout her career.
“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”
The Grammy winner continued, “I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT.”
Lizzo received some support in the comments section from a few famous faces, including Paris Hilton, Queen Latifah, LeToya Luckett, Eric André, and Azealia Banks.
The “About Damn Time” singer didn’t specify what led her to make the statement, but she’s made similar comments in the recent past.
Lizzo, who once referred to herself as a “body icon,” has been on the receiving end of seemingly endless body-shaming comments online. Last year, the singer said that the constant insults have started to “make [her] hate the world.”
Last month, a Los Angeles judge denied Lizzo’s motion to have a sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed. As reported by Complex’s Brad Callas, three of the singer’s former backup dancers alleged that they were weight-shamed, were forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior, preached to about sexuality and Christianity, and pressured into participating in disturbing sex shows.
Although a judge ruled the case would proceed, several allegations were dismissed, per Billboard, including an allegation of sexual harassment on the set of the reality competition show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, as well as a disability discrimination accusation.