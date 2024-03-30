Lizzo Announces She’s Quitting Music: ‘I’m Starting to Feel Like the World Doesn’t Want Me in It'

Lizzo might be walking away from the limelight for good.

The 35-year-old singer shared a statement on her Instagram on Friday, writing that she “didn’t sign up” for the vitriol she’s experienced throughout her career.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”