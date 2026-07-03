Cyber Bullying

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A man with gray hair and a mustache smiles at an event backdrop for "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Pop Culture

‘Boston’ Rob Mariano Reacts to ‘The Traitors’ Anti-Bullying Statement: ‘We’re All Real People’

The 'Survivor' alum weighed in after Peacock urged fans to stop harassing cast members amid intense online backlash during the latest season.

Helen Storms170 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion with red hair, wearing a black dress and earrings, poses against a light background.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Haters Are ‘Bots’ and ‘Paid People’: ‘Stop Listening to Them’

"What is there even to hate on?" she asked during a recent livestream.

Alex Ocho265 days ago
Lourdiz in a black outfit and sunglasses sits in the backseat of a car, posing confidently.
Music

Lourdiz Calls Out 'Inhumane' Bullying After Cardi B Collab: 'Isn't Fandom, It's Barbarism'

"When will people start holding others accountable for what their fanbases do?" the Los Angeles-based artist asked.

Trace William Cowen277 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B with long black hair and ornate earrings. Right: Tyla with short curly hair and a cross necklace.
Music

Cardi B Defends Tyla Amid Online Hate: ‘What Do You Want Her to F*cking Do? Cut Her F*cking Veins?'

The rapper called out relentless criticism aimed at the 'Water' singer on social media.

Alex Ocho339 days ago
Pat McAfee with short, light hair wearing a black coat and earpiece, and Mary Kate Cornett with long blonde hair in a light top, both looking thoughtful.
Sports

Pat McAfee May Face Legal Action Over 'Rumor That Has Zero Truth' About Ole Miss Student (UPDATE)

19-year-old Mary Kate Cornett says she faced intense harassment due to the viral spread of the rumor.

Trace William Cowen471 days ago
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Life

Ole Miss Student Accused of Sleeping With Boyfriend’s Dad Slams Claims as 'Defamatory Cyberattack’

“The pain and heartbreak is immense,” reads a statement attributed to Mary Kate Cornett.

Trace William Cowen505 days ago
Mykayla Skinner speaks on the left in a casual setting, and Simone Biles is pictured on the right in a gymnastics uniform during a competition
Sports

MyKayla Skinner Says She’s Received Death Threats After Team USA Criticism, Asks Simone Biles to Step In

The former USA gymnast apologized for "poorly articulating" her critique of the current national team.

Alex Ocho711 days ago
Meghan Markle during an interview, wearing a collared shirt and a delicate necklace
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle Admits She's Only ‘Scraped the Surface’ of Her Battle With Suicidal Thoughts: ‘Never Want Someone Else to Feel That Way’

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah in 2021 that she was struggled with her mental health while living in the U.K.

Alex Ocho713 days ago
Lizzo stands at a podium with a microphone, wearing a laced-up outfit and earrings
Music

Lizzo Clarifies She's Quitting 'Negative Energy,' Not Music (UPDATE)

The 35-year-old singer shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram account saying she's "constantly up against lies" and being "picked apart."

Alex Ocho840 days ago
Group of people standing, each holding a smartphone, in a social gathering
Life

Massachusetts Teens Charged for Creating Racist Mock Slave Auction on Snapchat

Six students were suspended and charged after school officials became aware of the Snapchat group that included "henious" language and threats against people of color.

Alex Ocho854 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Quits Social Media Following Online Bullying

'<a href="https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/william-goodman/the-boys-season-3-review-spoiler-free" target="_blank"><i>The Boys</i></a>' actress issued a statement on Friday after <a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/megyn_kelly" target="_blank">Megyn Kelly</a> criticized Moriarty's appearance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams903 days ago
carlee russell pictured
Life

Carlee Russell's Lawyer Confirms Kidnapping Was Hoax, Ex-Boyfriend Says He's 'Disgusted'

In a recent press conference, cops said Russell had Googled the Liam Neeson film 'Taken' prior to going missing.

Trace William Cowen1090 days ago
This is a photo of Licari Kendra Gail
Life

Teen Discovers Anonymous Cyberbully Who Harassed Her Was Her Own Parent, Mother Charged

A Michigan woman was arrested and hit with felony charges for her role in a catfishing scheme that targeted her own daughter. The harassment began in 2021.

Eric Diep1310 days ago
Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW
Music

Azealia Banks on How Kanye ‘Publicly Bullied’ Daughter North With TikTok Concerns, Addresses Joe Rogan Controversy

Banks questioned Ye’s decision to publicly argue against his 8-year-old daughter using TikTok, writing that people are making “way too many excuses" for him.

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
Chrissy Teigen
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Says She Didn’t Delete Negative Comments From Instagram

Three months after she was accused of cyber-bullying, Chrissy Teigen has denied accusations that she deletes negative comments on her Instagram.

Brad Callas1802 days ago
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Life

Instagram Launches More Features Aimed at Preventing Online Abuse

Instagram rolled out a slew of new features aimed at preventing online abuse and to help users protect themselves from all types of abusive behavior.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1802 days ago
michael-costello
Style

Designer Michael Costello Says Chrissy Teigen’s Alleged Bullying Made Him Suicidal

Michael Costello is the latest person to come forward about his experience with Chrissy Teigen, who apologized this week for her past online bullying.

tara mahadevan1859 days ago

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