Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, says the singer has taken time away from the internet due to negative comments about his weight.
Earlier this week, Bunnie, 44, shed light on the internet fat-shaming Jelly Roll, 39, has fallen victim to during the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast.
"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his fucking weight. And that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby," she shared. "My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here—it hurts him."
Jelly Roll hasn't posted on Twitter or Instagram since April 8 and 9, respectively. He shared a quick TikTok of himself meeting Troy Aikman on April 14.
Bunnie Xo, who wed the "Need a Favor" artist back in 2016, continued by reminding celebrities that they don't have to endure hatred spewed online.
"The internet can say whatever the fuck they want about you, and they say, ‘Well, you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the fuck we’re not. ... Enough is enough," she said.
Bunnie concluded her defense of Jelly Roll by urging trolls to stop antagonizing people, as you never know what someone is going through.
"Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally," Bunnie said. "There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to fuckin’ be bullied."
Back in November, Jelly Roll won New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. Earlier this month he snagged the most wins of any artist at the CMT Music Awards with three.
"I don’t think I can fully grasp what happened last night, this week, this YEAR," he wrote on Instagram. "All I know is where I’m from this isn’t supposed to happen. I hope to keep showing up & proving to ANYONE who ever doubts themselves that dreams do come true."
Check out Jelly Roll's hilarious January interview with Yedoye Travis on Complex's That's Deep below.