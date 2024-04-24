Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, says the singer has taken time away from the internet due to negative comments about his weight.

Earlier this week, Bunnie, 44, shed light on the internet fat-shaming Jelly Roll, 39, has fallen victim to during the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his fucking weight. And that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby," she shared. "My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here—it hurts him."

Jelly Roll hasn't posted on Twitter or Instagram since April 8 and 9, respectively. He shared a quick TikTok of himself meeting Troy Aikman on April 14.