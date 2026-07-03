Bruce Jenner

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Kris Jenner
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner on Maintaining ‘Love’ for Her Kids’ Exes: ‘They Can Always Come to Me’

The matriarch is closest with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick.

tara mahadevan243 days ago
oj simpson 2005 interview
Sports

O.J. Simpson Allegedly Had Sexual Encounter With Kris Jenner That Resulted in Hospital Visit for Jenner

According to O.J.'s former manager Norman Pardo, the ex-football player claimed to have "broken" Jenner with his sexual prowess during an early '90s affair.

Kyle Shokeye2608 days ago
This is a photo of Jenner.
Pop Culture

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Is Considering a Run for Senate in California

Caitlyn Jenner's possible run for a Senate seat in California was confirmed during an interview on a New York radio station.

Kyle Neubeck3289 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here are the Top Moments of the Kardashian/Jenner Clan From 2015

A year with America's "First Family."

Emily Oberg3855 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Brody Jenner Talks Caitlyn Jenner, Fivesomes, and His Relationship With Kanye and the Kardashians

Brody Jenner stopped by 'Sway in the Morning' to discuss his new show 'Sex With Brody,' Caitlyn Jenner, and his rapport with the Kardashians and Kanye

Brandon Jenkins4028 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nancy Grace Demands Facts Behind Caitlyn Jenner Transition

Nancy Grace on Caitlyn Jenner: "Does He Have a Penis?"

sarat42f1598b24060 days ago
Sports

Caitlyn Jenner Will Receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs This Year

Caitlyn Jenner is already scheduled to win her first award.

Chris Yuscavage4065 days ago
Pop Culture

Bruce Jenner Is Reportedly Set to Appear in 'Vanity Fair' as Woman

Bruce Jenner will reportedly be on a summer cover of 'Vanity Fair,' according to 'People' Magazine.

fridagarza4067 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's What We Learned From Part Two of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians: About Bruce'

E! aired the second part of their 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians: About Bruce' special on Monday.

Trace William Cowen4079 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here's What We Learned From Part One of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians: About Bruce'

The two-part special, airing on E!, gives a closer and more revealing look at the reactions from the Jenner / Kardashians.

Trace William Cowen4080 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

No Chill: Someone Has Already Trademarked "TransJenner" for a New Clothing Line

People will do anything to make money these days.

andrewlasane4086 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Kris Jenner's Emotional Response to Bruce's Transition

Kris Jenner speaks out about Bruce's announcement in new clip.

fridagarza4093 days ago
Pop Culture

Bruce Jenner Has Been Sued for His Involvement in a Fatal Car Crash

The deceased woman's stepchildren are suing him for wrongful death.

ianservantes4096 days ago

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