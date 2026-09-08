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Karizza Sanchez

Joined July 2014 | 897 posts
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Latest Stories

Kylie Jenner appears on the cover of Complex in 2016

Kylie Jenner Interview: In Plain Sight (2016 Cover Story)

Kylie Jenner opens up about her anxiety, her relationships with Tyga and PartyNextDoor, and the one thing she’ll never be able to have: a normal life.

Karizza Sanchez224 days ago
Reese Cooper x Levi's

Reese Cooper on His Levi’s Collaboration and How Vince Staples Reignited His Creativity

Reese Cooper his latest collaboration with Levi's, Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, how Vince Staples inspired him, and more.

Karizza Sanchez1543 days ago
Nigo's Complex logo remix and Maneki-Neko graphic for 20th birthday

NIGO Talks 20 Years of Complex and Streetwear

NIGO remixed Complex's logo and designed merch for our 20th birthday. Here, he talks about his designs, his friendships with Kid Cudi and Virgil, and more.

Karizza Sanchez1575 days ago
nike air max 90 flyease front

How the Nike Air Max 90 FlyEase Pays Respect to the OG

A look at how the design of the Nike Air Max 90 FlyEase pays respect to the OG version of the sneaker. Find out more insight from designers here.

Karizza Sanchez2424 days ago
Futura at Levi's Haus Miami

Futura Talks Relaunching Futura Laboratories, Levi’s Collaboration, and Off-White Nike Dunk Low

Are the Off-White x Futura Nike Dunk Lows dropping? Why did Futura relaunch Futura Laboratories? We caught up with the legendary graffiti artist to find out.

Karizza Sanchez2466 days ago
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Nigo archive lead image

Inside NIGO®’S Archive

The designer Nigo opens the doors to his expansive archive of clothing and memorabilia, showing rare streetwear, furniture, artwork, collectibles, and more.

Karizza Sanchez2558 days ago
Fairfax lead

How Fairfax Became the Mecca of Streetwear: An Oral History

The history of streetwear on Los Angeles' Fairfax Avenue, where brands including Huf, Diamond, Supreme, and Alife set up shop, as told by those who lived it.

Karizza Sanchez2761 days ago
Kid Cudi and Jean Touitou

Exclusive: A First Look at Kid Cudi’s Official A.P.C. Collaboration

Jean Touitou explains how A.P.C.'s collaboration with Kid Cudi was inspired by 'Kids See Ghosts.' Here's an exclusive look at the collection

Karizza Sanchez2769 days ago
John Elliott

John Elliott Talks Fall/Winter 2019 Collection, Finally Opening a Store, and New LeBrons

The American sportswear designer explains the inspiration behind the new line and why he’s still showing at NYFW.

Karizza Sanchez2777 days ago
Lil Wayne in Bape x UGG

Exclusive: Lil Wayne Models the New Bape x UGG Collaboration

We talked to Lil Wayne about his history with A Bathing Ape and the Japanese brand's new collaboration with UGG.

Karizza Sanchez2781 days ago
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Virgil Abloh on Iconic PFW Photo With Kanye: 'What May Seemingly Be Impossible Is Possible'

Virgil Abloh looks back on the 2009 photo of him, Kanye West, Taz Arnold, Chris Julian, Fonzworth Bentley, and Don C by Tommy Ton at Paris Fashion Week.

Karizza Sanchez2793 days ago
Jerry Lorenzo Nike Fear of God lead

Exclusive: A Look Inside Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God Collaboration

An exclusive look at Fear of God’s highly anticipated collaboration with Nike, including the Air Fear of God 1 and clothing designed by Jerry Lorenzo.

Karizza Sanchez2865 days ago
Kanye West wearing Pastelle varsity jacket

The Untold Story of Pastelle, Kanye West's First Clothing Line

Pastelle was supposed to be Kanye West's official foray into the world of fashion. Here's the never-before-told story of the defunct brand, from the people who worked on it. Everyone from Taz Arnold to Ben Baller share their memories of working on Pastelle, the best brand that never was.

Karizza Sanchez2991 days ago
Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, Fonzworth Bentley, Don C, Ibn Jasper

Why Virgil's LV Show Is A Historic Win For Anyone Who Grew Up On Streetwear

Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton debut is a historic win for him—and us.

Karizza Sanchez3010 days ago
Pharrell wearing LV Millionaire sunglasses

Virgil Abloh Is Bringing Back Louis Vuitton's Iconic Millionaire Sunglasses

Virgil Abloh teased a pair of Millionaire sunglasses from his debut Louis Vuitton collection.

Karizza Sanchez3011 days ago
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Kanye West Wyoming merch

How Kanye West Managed to Sell $500K Worth of 'Wyoming' Merch in 30 Minutes

Even when Kanye is at his worst, it won’t stop people from buying his merch.

Karizza Sanchez3027 days ago
Bephie x Dickies collaboration

Bephie Is the Most Interesting Women's Streetwear Brand Right Now

Beth Gibbs launched her streetwear brand Bephie to represent for women in a male-dominated industry.

Karizza Sanchez3037 days ago
Nike LA 10K

Getting Over My Fear of Running

A writer explains how she got over her fear of running by wearing the Nike Epic React Flyknit for her first 10K race.

Karizza Sanchez3060 days ago

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