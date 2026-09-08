Henry Giardina Portrait

Henry Giardina

Twitter Navigation Icon

Henry Giardina is a writer living in Los Angeles. His work has appeared in the New York Times Book Review, the New Yorker.com, and the Atlantic, among other publications. He is a 2016 MacDowell Fellow and a 2018 Edward F. Albee Fellow.

Joined March 2015 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

'I Am Cait' Doesn't Neatly Fit Into Reality Television

I Am Cait is necessary, revolutionary but slightly flawed reality television.

Henry Giardina4071 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Problem With Vanity Fair's Caitlyn Jenner Profile

Caitlyn Jenner's Vanity Fair cover is a triumph, but is there a problem with the profile?

Henry Giardina4125 days ago

How Bruce Jenner Became the Hero of His Own Fairy Tale

The problem with living a public life is you can’t just come out; you have to stand for coming out.

Henry Giardina4161 days ago
Not Available Lead

What We Know About Bruce Jenner's Transition

Amidst rumors of Bruce Jenner's transition to a woman, this is the story we're really telling.

Henry Giardina4204 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App