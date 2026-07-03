Featured
'Brother' director Clement Virgo talks about perceptions of life, his understanding of masculinity, and how 90s Canadian hip-hop laid the groundwork.Louis Pavlakos
Music
Kid Cudi Remembers ‘Weeping Like a Big Baby’ When Receiving Support From Kanye West in Difficult Time
Ye is among the assortment of artists featured in the Complex-produced Kid Cudi documentary 'A Man Named Scott,' which hits Amazon Prime Video later this week.Trace William Cowen
Music
Nas and Jungle Detail How Altercation With Death Row and 2Pac Went Down at the MTV Music Awards
Nas’ younger brother Jungle almost got into a fight with 2Pac and the Death Row crew at the MTV Music Awards in the ‘90s, the two have revealed.Joe Price
Pop Culture
The Story Behind the Must-Watch, Issa Rae–Inspired U.K. TV Series “Brothers With No Game”
Three years ago, the show ended in a cliffhanger, but now it's coming back. Here's how four friends started a blog that became a groundbreaking series.Dria Roland