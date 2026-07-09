Lamine Yamal's Adorable 3 Year-Old Brother Is Becoming a Star: His 7 Funniest Moments

Lamine Yamal may be one of the biggest stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he's no longer the only member of his family stealing the spotlight. The Barcelona and Spain sensation has frequently been joined by his 3-year-old half-brother, Keyne, whose big personality has made him a fan favorite throughout Spain's World Cup run. Born in September 2022 to Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, Keyne has become a familiar face to look for whenever Spain or Barcelona are celebrating a big moment. Although the brothers have different fathers, Yamal has spoken openly about how much Keyne means to him. "I'm moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of," Yamal said after earning Player of the Match honors during Spain's Round of 32 victory. "My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son."

Here are some of Keyne's funniest and most wholesome moments.

Keyne's Topgolf Meltdown

One of Keyne's most viral clips came during a family trip to Topgolf. Yamal shared footage on Instagram Stories showing his younger brother struggling to make contact with the golf ball before eventually getting frustrated enough to run onto the range. As Keyne sprinted away, laughter erupted from Yamal and their mother in the background.

Ignoring a Fan Asking for a Fist Bump

Not every celebrity interaction goes as planned, especially if they’re a toddler. While walking into a stadium to watch his older brother play, Keyne walked right past a fan extending a fist for a greeting.

His "Vamos!" Celebration

After Spain defeated Austria 3-0 to advance to the Round of 16, Keyne celebrated like he'd just scored the winning goal himself. Videos showed him enthusiastically throwing his arms into the air while repeatedly yelling, "¡Vamos!"

Stealing the Show at the Ballon d'Or

Even on one of soccer's biggest nights, Keyne found a way to become the center of attention. When Yamal attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, his younger brother joined him on the red carpet. Rather than posing seriously for photographers, Keyne entertained fans by playing with a UEFA Champions League ball and happily smiling for cameras alongside his older brother.

A Water Bottle Became His Favorite Toy at a Barcelona Match

Sometimes toddlers don’t need expensive toys. During one of Yamal’s Barcelona matches, cameras caught Keyne entertaining himself with nothing more than a blue water bottle and the grass on the pitch. The simple moment reminded fans that despite all the attention surrounding his famous brother, Keyne is still just a typical 3-year-old having fun.

His Friendship With Barcelona’s Mascot

One of Keyne’s recurring traditions has become his playful rivalry with Barcelona’s mascot, CAT.

Whether he’s dancing alongside the mascot before matches or turning every encounter into a game of tag, the pair consistently create some of Barcelona’s funniest pregame moments.

Postgame Dance Parties With Lamine

Some of Keyne’s sweetest viral moments come after the final whistle.

Following several Barcelona victories, the 3-year-old has been seen running onto the pitch to celebrate with his older brother, often breaking into dance as Yamal smiles beside him. The pair have shared hugs, danced together in front of supporters and soaked in the celebrations while fans cheered from the stands.