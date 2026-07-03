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Broadway actor Josh Grisetti in a gray shirt and dark jacket smiles at an event with sponsor logos in the background.
Life

Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

The actor died by suicide at 44, days after stepping away from directing a production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for 'personal reasons.'

Helen Storms5 days ago
Tracee Ellis Ross to Take Over Mariska Hargitay's Role on Broadway
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Over Mariska Hargitay’s 'Every Brilliant Thing' Role in Broadway Debut

From 'SVU' icon to 'Black-ish' star, see how this emotional Broadway role became a must-play part — and why Ross’s debut has theater fans buzzing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Taraji P. Henson.
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Addresses Surgery Rumors: 'Y'all Kill Me With This Sh*t'

The actor has made it very clear that she's never gone under the knife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
Mariska Hargitay in an orange Knicks shirt and jeans waves, exiting the Hudson Theatre stage door.
Pop Culture

Mariska Hargitay Says She Made 10-Block Sprint From Broadway Show to Game 4 to Cheer on Knicks

The sprint was worth it, of course, as Hargitay got to witness history firsthand.

Trace William Cowen36 days ago
Split image. Left: Charlamagne Tha God in a black leather jacket. Right: and Megan Thee Stallion in a red and black costume with a top hat.
Music

Charlamagne Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn’t Have Been at Tony Awards

The rapper, who made her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge' earlier this year, performed during the show's opening number and later presented an award.

Alex Ocho39 days ago
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A New York City subway train approaches a station with the Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center, in the background.
Pop Culture

Broadway Alum Rhamell Burke Charged With Murder for Allegedly Shoving Man Down Subway Station Stairs

Former Broadway actor Rhamell Burke was arrested for after a man died from being pushed down subway station stairs.

tara mahadevan67 days ago
Isa Briones attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘The Pitt’ Star Isa Briones Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Fans at Her Broadway Show

'Y’all are pissin’ me off,' the actress posted.

Holly Riordan74 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Moulin Rouge' Run Ends, Says She Doesn't 'Have Time to Be Sad'

The three-time Grammy winner broke up with Klay Thompson shortly before announcing her final date of the Broadway musical.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Early Exit From 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Show

Megan recently went through a very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Joe Price81 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a sparkling corset and red jacket, wearing a top hat, on stage with a vibrant red background.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional During ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

The rapper took the Broadway stage just hours after announcing her split with the NBA star.

Alex Ocho83 days ago
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Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown perform on the 19th annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH JOSH GROBAN, a holiday special featuring inspirational stories about foster care adoption, to be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Pop Culture

Josh Groban Is Engaged to an English Actress After Magical Disney Proposal

His fiancé has appeared in multiple West End productions, like 'Kinky Boots' and 'Wicked.'

Holly Riordan87 days ago
Pink Plunks Down $21.5M on NYC Home to Support Daughter's Broadway Dreams
Pop Culture

Pink Leaves California Vineyard for $21.5M NYC ‘Creative Haven’

Inside the $21.5M Greenwich Village townhouse Pink bought after moving to support daughter Willow’s Broadway dreams.

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago
'Glee' Star Amber Riley Refuses Broadway Return: 'Not Sustainable'
Pop Culture

Amber Riley Says Broadway Is an 'Absolutely Not' Until the Culture Changes

The ‘Glee’ powerhouse breaks down why Broadway’s grind isn’t worth the risk, calling out unsafe demands, low support, and a culture that ‘breaks’ singers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a sparkling outfit and top hat stands between two men in formal attire and top hats on stage with a red backdrop.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion to Return to 'Moulin Rouge!' After Suffering From 'Extreme Exhaustion,' Rep Says

"Megan has since been treated, discharged, and is now resting," a spokesperson tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
Megan thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

According to a statement from a representative of Megan provided to Complex, the Houston rapper, who stars as Zidler in the show, began feeling “very ill” in the middle of it.

Andrew White109 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut on ‘Moulin Rouge’

The three-time Grammy winner becomes the first female performer to play Zidler in the hit musical.

Jaelani Turner-Williams115 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performing on stage, wearing an orange top and denim shorts, with long curly red hair.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion to Make Her Broadway Debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

Hotties can catch Megan taking on the role of Zidler in the Broadway musical beginning on March 24.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Jennifer Hudson at an event, wearing a gray coat over a black top, with voluminous curly hair and a bright smile.
Music

Jennifer Hudson Is Producing the ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival

'Dreamgirls' is returning to Broadway this fall, with Jennifer Hudson joining the team as a producer for the iconic musical’s revival.

Mark Elibert153 days ago

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