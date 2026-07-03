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Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44
The actor died by suicide at 44, days after stepping away from directing a production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for 'personal reasons.'
Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Over Mariska Hargitay’s 'Every Brilliant Thing' Role in Broadway Debut
From 'SVU' icon to 'Black-ish' star, see how this emotional Broadway role became a must-play part — and why Ross’s debut has theater fans buzzing.
Taraji P. Henson Addresses Surgery Rumors: 'Y'all Kill Me With This Sh*t'
The actor has made it very clear that she's never gone under the knife.
Mariska Hargitay Says She Made 10-Block Sprint From Broadway Show to Game 4 to Cheer on Knicks
The sprint was worth it, of course, as Hargitay got to witness history firsthand.
Charlamagne Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn’t Have Been at Tony Awards
The rapper, who made her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge' earlier this year, performed during the show's opening number and later presented an award.
Broadway Alum Rhamell Burke Charged With Murder for Allegedly Shoving Man Down Subway Station Stairs
Former Broadway actor Rhamell Burke was arrested for after a man died from being pushed down subway station stairs.
‘The Pitt’ Star Isa Briones Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Fans at Her Broadway Show
'Y’all are pissin’ me off,' the actress posted.
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Moulin Rouge' Run Ends, Says She Doesn't 'Have Time to Be Sad'
The three-time Grammy winner broke up with Klay Thompson shortly before announcing her final date of the Broadway musical.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Early Exit From 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Show
Megan recently went through a very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional During ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance Amid Klay Thompson Breakup
The rapper took the Broadway stage just hours after announcing her split with the NBA star.
Josh Groban Is Engaged to an English Actress After Magical Disney Proposal
His fiancé has appeared in multiple West End productions, like 'Kinky Boots' and 'Wicked.'
Pink Leaves California Vineyard for $21.5M NYC ‘Creative Haven’
Inside the $21.5M Greenwich Village townhouse Pink bought after moving to support daughter Willow’s Broadway dreams.
Amber Riley Says Broadway Is an 'Absolutely Not' Until the Culture Changes
The ‘Glee’ powerhouse breaks down why Broadway’s grind isn’t worth the risk, calling out unsafe demands, low support, and a culture that ‘breaks’ singers.
Megan Thee Stallion to Return to 'Moulin Rouge!' After Suffering From 'Extreme Exhaustion,' Rep Says
"Megan has since been treated, discharged, and is now resting," a spokesperson tells Complex.
Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
According to a statement from a representative of Megan provided to Complex, the Houston rapper, who stars as Zidler in the show, began feeling “very ill” in the middle of it.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut on ‘Moulin Rouge’
The three-time Grammy winner becomes the first female performer to play Zidler in the hit musical.
Megan Thee Stallion to Make Her Broadway Debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'
Hotties can catch Megan taking on the role of Zidler in the Broadway musical beginning on March 24.
Jennifer Hudson Is Producing the ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival
'Dreamgirls' is returning to Broadway this fall, with Jennifer Hudson joining the team as a producer for the iconic musical’s revival.