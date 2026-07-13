Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

Josh Grisetti, whose Broadway credits included It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten, has died by suicide at 44 years old on Friday (July 10).
The news of the actor’s sudden and tragic death was shared publicly online by his friend and former Something Rotten co-star Rob McClure on Sunday.
“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote on Instagram. “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”
He continued, “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding.”
Grisetti’s final Instagram post revealed that he stepped away from directing a production of Legally Blonde: The Musical in Italy for what he referred to as “personal reasons.”
The cast of the show took the time to let Grisetti know that they were thinking of him by gathering for a group photo and video. A cast member in the front row could be seen holding up a picture of Grisetti on a cell phone.
“We love you, Josh!” the cast cheered.
The gesture clearly meant a lot to Grisetti in his final days.
“When you have to leave a production for personal reasons before getting to see the show open, and the cast and team do stuff like this… 🥹🥹😭 Literally cried on the plane… little gestures go a long way when your heart is hurting,” he captioned the post. “Love this group of misfits right back!! 😍😍😍 Happy opening, LEGALLY BLONDE — @trentinomusicfestival!! I’m so proud of you all. Knock their pink socks off!!”
Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.