Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

Josh Grisetti, whose Broadway credits included It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten, has died by suicide at 44 years old on Friday (July 10). The news of the actor’s sudden and tragic death was shared publicly online by his friend and former Something Rotten co-star Rob McClure on Sunday.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote on Instagram. “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.” He continued, “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding.” Grisetti’s final Instagram post revealed that he stepped away from directing a production of Legally Blonde: The Musical in Italy for what he referred to as “personal reasons.”