GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

The actor died by suicide at 44, days after stepping away from directing a production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for 'personal reasons.'

Broadway actor Josh Grisetti in a gray shirt and dark jacket smiles at an event with sponsor logos in the background.
Image via Noam Galai/WireImage

Josh Grisetti, whose Broadway credits included It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten, has died by suicide at 44 years old on Friday (July 10).

The news of the actor’s sudden and tragic death was shared publicly online by his friend and former Something Rotten co-star Rob McClure on Sunday.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote on Instagram. “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”

He continued, “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding.”

Grisetti’s final Instagram post revealed that he stepped away from directing a production of Legally Blonde: The Musical in Italy for what he referred to as “personal reasons.”

The cast of the show took the time to let Grisetti know that they were thinking of him by gathering for a group photo and video. A cast member in the front row could be seen holding up a picture of Grisetti on a cell phone.

“We love you, Josh!” the cast cheered.

The gesture clearly meant a lot to Grisetti in his final days.

“When you have to leave a production for personal reasons before getting to see the show open, and the cast and team do stuff like this… 🥹🥹😭 Literally cried on the plane… little gestures go a long way when your heart is hurting,” he captioned the post. “Love this group of misfits right back!! 😍😍😍 Happy opening, LEGALLY BLONDE — @trentinomusicfestival!! I’m so proud of you all. Knock their pink socks off!!”

Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.

Related Stories

Split image. Left: Spencer Pratt in a light gray suit speaks in an interview setting. Right: Daveigh Chase, circa 2012, in a black dress poses in front of an event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
A New York City subway train approaches a station with the Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center, in the background.
Pop Culture

Broadway Alum Rhamell Burke Charged With Murder for Allegedly Shoving Man Down Subway Station Stairs

Former Broadway actor Rhamell Burke was arrested for after a man died from being pushed down subway station stairs.

tara mahadevan76 days ago
Pop Culture

Ariana DeBose Reacts to 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Bit at Critics Choice Awards

The Broadway singer and actor was visibly unamused when Bella Ramsey made the joke.

tara mahadevan924 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App