Jennifer Hudson Is Producing the ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival

Dreamgirls is heading back to Broadway, and Jennifer Hudson will help lead the charge behind the scenes.
Hudson revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week that she has joined the creative team as a producer for a revival of the iconic musical set to debut this fall. The EGOT winner said the production will introduce the beloved story to a new era of theatergoers.
“This fall, Dreamgirls is coming back to Broadway for the very first time since its open 45 years ago in 1981,” Hudson said. “Now, it’s being reimagined for a whole new generation, which I am so excited about. Now, I finally get to tell you that I am a producer on the team for the revival of this iconic musical! There’s going to be so much more to share in time, but I’ve been having so much fun working with this amazing team, and I cannot wait to share the incredible production this fall.”
The revival will be helmed by Tony-nominated director and choreographer Camille A. Brown, whose previous credits include acclaimed productions like Hell’s Kitchen and Gypsy. Additional details, including casting and official opening dates, have not yet been announced.
Dreamgirls first premiered on Broadway in 1981 at New York’s Imperial Theatre, where it ran for nearly four years. The original production starred Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday, whose powerhouse performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” became one of the most celebrated moments in musical theater history. The show earned multiple Tony Awards, and its cast recording also took home a Grammy.
The musical later expanded beyond Broadway, launching national tours and international productions, including a celebrated West End run in London.
Hudson’s involvement brings the story full circle. She famously portrayed Effie White in the 2006 film adaptation, earning an Academy Award for her breakout performance alongside Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy.
Now, nearly two decades later, Hudson is helping shape the next chapter of Dreamgirls.