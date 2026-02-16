Jennifer Hudson Is Producing the ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival

Dreamgirls is heading back to Broadway, and Jennifer Hudson will help lead the charge behind the scenes.

Hudson revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week that she has joined the creative team as a producer for a revival of the iconic musical set to debut this fall. The EGOT winner said the production will introduce the beloved story to a new era of theatergoers.

“This fall, Dreamgirls is coming back to Broadway for the very first time since its open 45 years ago in 1981,” Hudson said. “Now, it’s being reimagined for a whole new generation, which I am so excited about. Now, I finally get to tell you that I am a producer on the team for the revival of this iconic musical! There’s going to be so much more to share in time, but I’ve been having so much fun working with this amazing team, and I cannot wait to share the incredible production this fall.”