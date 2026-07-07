Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Over Mariska Hargitay’s 'Every Brilliant Thing' Role in Broadway Debut

According to USA Today , Hargitay's final performance on July 5 ended with a moment straight out of a rom-com. Her husband of nearly 22 years, actor Peter Hermann, joined the interactive production as an audience participant before dropping to one knee. After Hargitay playfully urged him on, Hermann finally asked, "Will you marry me?" Hargitay immediately said yes, and the pair sealed the moment with a kiss and a hug as the audience erupted.

Tracee Ellis Ross is about to inherit one of Broadway's hottest roles. The Emmy-nominated actress begins her run in Every Brilliant Thing on July 7, taking over from Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star closed out a buzzy six-week engagement with a finale that fans won't soon forget. Ross will lead the acclaimed one-person play at New York City's Hudson Theatre through Aug. 9, marking her long-awaited Broadway debut.

Hermann had walked onstage carrying a massive bouquet, while Hoda Kotb and Katie Couric were among those watching the surprise unfold.

Now the spotlight shifts to Ross, who becomes the latest star to headline the Tony-nominated revival following Daniel Radcliffe and Hargitay. Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing centers on a person who copes with a parent's depression by creating a growing list of reasons life is worth living.

Ross may be making her Broadway debut, but she's hardly a newcomer. The Golden Globe winner has headlined Black-ish and Girlfriends and earned critical acclaim for her role in American Fiction. Macmillan said Ross was always someone he hoped would tackle the role.

"I've been a fan of Tracee's work for a long time and knew her quick-wit, intelligence and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for Every Brilliant Thing," he said in a statement. "We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer."

Hargitay also made it clear that the production pushed her in entirely new ways. Reflecting on the experience, she called the play "the most thrilling adventure I've ever been on."