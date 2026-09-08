Josh Kozelj
Joined January 2022 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Sneaker Resale Stores and Sites in Canada
Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, or looking to cop something new or vintage, this is our list of the 25 best stores and websites for resellers in Canada.
Josh Kozelj1582 days ago
Meet the B.C. 20-Year-Old Who Sells Jordans to Kevin Hart and Devin Booker
Tye Engmann, the 20-year-old behind Curated Van, has sold some of the dopest vintage sneakers to celebrities like Kevin Hart, Devin Brooker, and Lil Yachty.
Josh Kozelj1709 days ago