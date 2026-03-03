British Columbia Announces The End Of Time Changes For Daylight Saving

Residents of British Columbia will change their clocks and spring forward for the last time on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The province of British Columbia has announced an official end to time changes for daylight saving, permanently adopting daylight time.

"We are done waiting," Premier David Eby announced on Monday. "British Columbia is going to change our clocks just one more time — and then never again."

Eby told reporters at the legislature that the move is being made because changing the clocks twice a year causes "all types of problems."

“Kids get up at the same time, even though the clocks changed, dogs get up at the same time, even though the clocks changed. Parents lose sleep. Kids lose sleep, and even people without kids or parents, they’re losing an hour of sleep, and they’re getting less sleep, and so what we see is more car accidents and people not feeling well, and impacts that have a huge unnecessary impact on the lives of British Columbians.”

British Columbia's new time zone will be called "Pacific Time."