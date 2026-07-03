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Drake Shares Image of Michael Jackson After Passing Him for Most No. 1 Songs by Male Artist
Drake has amassed more solo male artist No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 than Michael Jackson.
Jaylen Brown Weighs In on Jayson Tatum’s New Hairstyle: 'Nah, That's Crazy'
Brown smiled while he gave his genuine response after finding out on his Twitch stream that his teammate Jayson Tatum is now rocking braids.
Lil Yachty Shows Off New Haircut at Rolling Loud Miami 2024
The rapper had braids or long hair for most his of career.
Nick Young Advises Bronny James to 'Miss With Confidence' and Take His 'Bad Luck Tyler Perry Braids Out'
After a disappointing debut, Nick Young suggested that Bronny James needed to approach the game differently.
TikTok Showing Teacher Having Students Undo His Braids Prompts Investigation in Maryland School District
The educator responded to the backlash, describing himself as an "unconventional teacher."
Beyoncé's Publicist Jabs at Erykah Badu With Video Montage of Bey in Braids
Badu recently made it clear that she thinks Beyoncé is biting her style.
Drake and Lil Yachty Exchange Parenting Jokes Under Drizzy's Instagram Post of Him Braiding Adonis' Hair
The two rappers have become close since collaborating on Yachty's 2020 single 'Oprah's Bank Account.' Lil Boat also contributed to several tracks on 'Her Loss,' a joint project by 6 God and 21 Savage released in 2022.
Drake Got an OVO Owl Design Braided Into His Hair
Celebrity hair braider Bri Marie showed off the design on IG, saying, "It’s only right to make this a reality. I’d be lying if I say I don’t shock myself."
Braids will Forever Be the Ultimate Protective Style
Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka, a clinical psychologist and natural hair stylist, discusses the historical and cultural significance of braids within the Black community.
Jim Jones Responds to People Trolling Him Over His Braids
After Jim Jones saw a meme of people clowning his braids, he took to Instagram to respond, saying that he "thought we was supposed to be cool."
Travis Barker Once Again Demonstrates Hair Braiding Skills on Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian
After previously doing so in April, Travis Barker has once again demonstrated his hair braiding skills on the locks of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.
Texas Family Hires Attorney After Son Was Suspended for Wearing Braids
A mother from Texas, Hope Cozart, told her local NBC affiliate on Thursday that her 11-year-old son, Maddox, was served in-school suspension due to his hair.
Lil Yachty Says There's No Deeper Meaning Behind Decision to Ditch Red Braids
Some fans have ascribed meaning to Lil Yachty's aesthetic switch-up. The 'Lil Boat 3'-crafter, however, affirms there is "no strategy" at play.
Comme Des Garçons Apologizes for White Models in Cornrow Wigs
A number of major fashion brands have been accused of cultural appropriation and racism over the last few years, including Gucci and Prada.
Kim Kardashian Defends Her Braids Again at BeautyCon: 'As Long As It Comes From a Place of Love'
Kim Kardashian is not backing down from her appropriation of cornrows and braids anytime soon. During a panel at BeautyCon, the beauty mogul doubled down on her defense, claiming her styling comes from a “real place of love and appreciation.”
Kim Kardashian Addresses Critics of Her Braids, North's Straightened Hair: 'I'm Not Tone Deaf'
Kim Kardashian wore braids and was criticized for cultural appropriation yet again, while her daughter had straight hair and critics thought Kim was erasing her daughter's natural hair.
Bo Derek Hopes Ancient Egyptian Queen Is 'Flattered' by Kim Kardashian's Controversial Braids
"We all copied Queen Nofretari," Derek wrote. "I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered."
Prism Prize Unveils 2016's Top 20 Finalists, Including Drake, Alessia Cara, Grimes, and More
Here are the best Canadian music videos of the year.