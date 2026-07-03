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Drake performing on stage, wearing a black outfit. Beside him, an artistic depiction of Michael Jackson with blue braids.
Music

Drake Shares Image of Michael Jackson After Passing Him for Most No. 1 Songs by Male Artist

Drake has amassed more solo male artist No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 than Michael Jackson.

Joe Price53 days ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look on during a game.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Weighs In on Jayson Tatum’s New Hairstyle: 'Nah, That's Crazy'

Brown smiled while he gave his genuine response after finding out on his Twitch stream that his teammate Jayson Tatum is now rocking braids.

Jose Martinez325 days ago
A man performing on stage, wearing a striped baseball-style shirt, holding a microphone, with a focused expression.
Music

Lil Yachty Shows Off New Haircut at Rolling Loud Miami 2024

The rapper had braids or long hair for most his of career.

Mark Elibert581 days ago
Nick Young and Bronny James on a split screen. Nick wears casual clothing with a hoodie, and Bronny is in a Lakers jersey holding a basketball
Sports

Nick Young Advises Bronny James to 'Miss With Confidence' and Take His 'Bad Luck Tyler Perry Braids Out'

After a disappointing debut, Nick Young suggested that Bronny James needed to approach the game differently.

Joe Price730 days ago
Desks with chairs stacked upside down in an empty classroom with sunlight coming through the window blinds
Life

TikTok Showing Teacher Having Students Undo His Braids Prompts Investigation in Maryland School District

The educator responded to the backlash, describing himself as an "unconventional teacher."

tara mahadevan789 days ago
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Beyoncé in a glittering bodycon outfit on stage; Naomi Campbell wearing a bright hooded coat and hat at an event
Music

Beyoncé's Publicist Jabs at Erykah Badu With Video Montage of Bey in Braids

Badu recently made it clear that she thinks Beyoncé is biting her style.

tara mahadevan848 days ago
Music

Drake and Lil Yachty Exchange Parenting Jokes Under Drizzy's Instagram Post of Him Braiding Adonis' Hair

The two rappers have become close since collaborating on Yachty's 2020 single 'Oprah's Bank Account.' Lil Boat also contributed to several tracks on 'Her Loss,' a joint project by 6 God and 21 Savage released in 2022.

Brad Callas1071 days ago
Drake Gets OVO Owl Braided Into Hair
Music

Drake Got an OVO Owl Design Braided Into His Hair

Celebrity hair braider Bri Marie showed off the design on IG, saying, "It’s only right to make this a reality. I’d be lying if I say I don’t shock myself."

Joshua Espinoza1241 days ago
Sephora Braids Branded Editorial Lead Image
Style

Braids will Forever Be the Ultimate Protective Style

Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka, a clinical psychologist and natural hair stylist, discusses the historical and cultural significance of braids within the Black community.

Dria Roland1492 days ago
Jim Jones performing at a show in New York
Style

Jim Jones Responds to People Trolling Him Over His Braids

After Jim Jones saw a meme of people clowning his braids, he took to Instagram to respond, saying that he "thought we was supposed to be cool."

tara mahadevan1684 days ago
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Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker being hounded by the paparazzi.
Music

Travis Barker Once Again Demonstrates Hair Braiding Skills on Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

After previously doing so in April, Travis Barker has once again demonstrated his hair braiding skills on the locks of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Gavin Evans1874 days ago
The chairs are placed on the school desks
Life

Texas Family Hires Attorney After Son Was Suspended for Wearing Braids

A mother from Texas, Hope Cozart, told her local NBC affiliate on Thursday that her 11-year-old son, Maddox, was served in-school suspension due to his hair.

Xavier Hamilton1919 days ago
yachty
Style

Lil Yachty Says There's No Deeper Meaning Behind Decision to Ditch Red Braids

Some fans have ascribed meaning to Lil Yachty's aesthetic switch-up. The 'Lil Boat 3'-crafter, however, affirms there is "no strategy" at play.

Trace William Cowen2242 days ago
cdg apology
Style

Comme Des Garçons Apologizes for White Models in Cornrow Wigs

A number of major fashion brands have been accused of cultural appropriation and racism over the last few years, including Gucci and Prada.

tara mahadevan2372 days ago
Kim Kardashian beautycon
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Defends Her Braids Again at BeautyCon: 'As Long As It Comes From a Place of Love'

Kim Kardashian is not backing down from her appropriation of cornrows and braids anytime soon. During a panel at BeautyCon, the beauty mogul doubled down on her defense, claiming her styling comes from a “real place of love and appreciation.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2923 days ago
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Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Addresses Critics of Her Braids, North's Straightened Hair: 'I'm Not Tone Deaf'

Kim Kardashian wore braids and was criticized for cultural appropriation yet again, while her daughter had straight hair and critics thought Kim was erasing her daughter's natural hair.

juliarp2949 days ago
Bo Derek
Pop Culture

Bo Derek Hopes Ancient Egyptian Queen Is 'Flattered' by Kim Kardashian's Controversial Braids

"We all copied Queen Nofretari," Derek wrote. "I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered."

juliarp3088 days ago
Music

Prism Prize Unveils 2016's Top 20 Finalists, Including Drake, Alessia Cara, Grimes, and More

Here are the best Canadian music videos of the year.

Aaron Zorgel3812 days ago

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