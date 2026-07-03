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Ben Savage Shares Cryptic 'Good Company' Post Amid 'Boy Meets World' Estrangement
As 'Doc Meets World' revisits the cast’s years-long rift, Savage appears focused on family life far from his 'Boy Meets World' past.
‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Still Don’t Know Why Ben Savage Cut Them Off
Texts turned green, calls went nowhere, and the ‘Boy Meets World’ stars say they’re still waiting for an explanation.
Maitland Ward Says Hollywood Treated Child Stars Like ‘Products Being Sold’
From sitcom paychecks to six figures a month, Maitland Ward breaks down the realities of child stardom and why she says Hollywood treated young actors like products.
William Daniels, Mr. Feeny on ‘Boy Meets World, Celebrates 99th Birthday
William Daniels played Mr. Feeny for seven seasons.
William Daniels Returns as Mr. Feeny for Danielle Fishel’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance
Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in the hit series, honored her beloved co-star with a dance.
Maitland Ward Accuses Danielle Fishel of Using Her to Boost Ratings on 'Boy Meets World' Podcast
Ward also alleged that Fishel and her had “beef” during their time on the show.
'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Says She Suffered a Miscarriage Following Her 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 54
McGee previously announced she was expecting her fourth child in June.
'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Says She's Expecting Fourth Child At the 'Tender Age of 54'
Before temporarily signing off from social media, McGee shared the surprise in an Instagram post.
TLC’s Chilli Says Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Helped Ease Her Fear of Marriage
The Grammy-winning singer has been dating the 'Boy Meets World' actor since 2022.
Watch Danielle Fishel Tell J. Cole She's a 'Big Fan' in Backstage Meeting
The two stars ran into each other at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas
Melissa Joan Hart Says ‘Maxim’ Cover Led to Network Threatening to Sue and Fire Her From ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’
The star of 'Sabrina' was nearly kicked off the sitcom after posing half-naked for 'Maxim.'
'Boy Meets World' Stars Wish They ‘Knew Why’ Ben Savage ‘Ghosted’ Them: ‘We Didn’t Have a Fight’
'Boy Meets World' stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle said that it's been three years since Ben Savage, who played Cory on the show and is now running for Congress, stopped responding to them.
Actress Originally Cast as Topanga on ‘Boy Meets World’ Was Told She ‘Wasn’t Pretty Enough’ at Age 12
"The director said that I couldn’t take direction, which was one thing I’d never been accused of."
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Recalls Exec Saying He Was Waiting for Her to Turn 18
Fishel said she was subjected to some "creepy" attention from adult men during her time working on the teen sitcom.
Chilli Says She’d Like to Marry Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli says she hopes she ties the knot with 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence, whom she has been dating since late last year.
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Running for Congress
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage filed paperwork this week that shows he's running for a soon-to-be-vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Maitland Ward Reflects on Being ‘Sexualized’ by ‘Boy Meets World’ Writers
Maitland Ward, now an award-winning adult film star, goes into detail about her experiences on the 'Boy Meets World' set in a new interview.
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward on Transition Into Award-Winning Porn Career
Ward's career spans decades, most recently with a number of award-winning turns in the adult film space. Next up, she has big plans for her new book.