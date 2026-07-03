Boy Meets World

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Ben Savage Posts Cryptic Message Amid 'Boy Meets World' Estrangement
Pop Culture

Ben Savage Shares Cryptic 'Good Company' Post Amid 'Boy Meets World' Estrangement

As 'Doc Meets World' revisits the cast’s years-long rift, Savage appears focused on family life far from his 'Boy Meets World' past.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
'Boy Meets World' Stars Detail Why They Fell Out with Ben Savage
Pop Culture

‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Still Don’t Know Why Ben Savage Cut Them Off

Texts turned green, calls went nowhere, and the ‘Boy Meets World’ stars say they’re still waiting for an explanation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward Says Child Stars are Just 'Products Being Sold'
Pop Culture

Maitland Ward Says Hollywood Treated Child Stars Like ‘Products Being Sold’

From sitcom paychecks to six figures a month, Maitland Ward breaks down the realities of child stardom and why she says Hollywood treated young actors like products.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Bill Williams
Pop Culture

William Daniels, Mr. Feeny on ‘Boy Meets World, Celebrates 99th Birthday

William Daniels played Mr. Feeny for seven seasons.

tara mahadevan131 days ago
William Daniels stands in front of a desk with Danielle Fishel and pro-dancer Pasha Pashkov behind him, all smiling. The setting is a wood-paneled office.
Pop Culture

William Daniels Returns as Mr. Feeny for Danielle Fishel’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in the hit series, honored her beloved co-star with a dance.

Alex Ocho276 days ago
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Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle pose together at a KIIS FM event.
Pop Culture

Maitland Ward Accuses Danielle Fishel of Using Her to Boost Ratings on 'Boy Meets World' Podcast

Ward also alleged that Fishel and her had “beef” during their time on the show.

tara mahadevan509 days ago
Trina McGee on the Tamron Hall Show
Pop Culture

'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Says She Suffered a Miscarriage Following Her 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 54

McGee previously announced she was expecting her fourth child in June.

Alex Ocho663 days ago
I don't know who this is. Woman posing in a sleeveless white top and ripped jeans at an event backdrop with Dress for Success and Long logos
Pop Culture

'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Says She's Expecting Fourth Child At the 'Tender Age of 54'

Before temporarily signing off from social media, McGee shared the surprise in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams774 days ago
Two individuals at an event, Chilli in a white blazer and Matthew Lawrence in a green jacket, both smiling
Music

TLC’s Chilli Says Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Helped Ease Her Fear of Marriage

The Grammy-winning singer has been dating the 'Boy Meets World' actor since 2022.

Alex Ocho797 days ago
Music

Watch Danielle Fishel Tell J. Cole She's a 'Big Fan' in Backstage Meeting

The two stars ran into each other at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

tara mahadevan1027 days ago
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Pop Culture

Melissa Joan Hart Says ‘Maxim’ Cover Led to Network Threatening to Sue and Fire Her From ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

The star of 'Sabrina' was nearly kicked off the sitcom after posing half-naked for 'Maxim.'

Brad Callas1060 days ago
Pop Culture

'Boy Meets World' Stars Wish They ‘Knew Why’ Ben Savage ‘Ghosted’ Them: ‘We Didn’t Have a Fight’

'Boy Meets World' stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle said that it's been three years since Ben Savage, who played Cory on the show and is now running for Congress, stopped responding to them.

Abel Shifferaw1116 days ago
Pop Culture

Actress Originally Cast as Topanga on ‘Boy Meets World’ Was Told She ‘Wasn’t Pretty Enough’ at Age 12

"The director said that I couldn’t take direction, which was one thing I’d never been accused of."

Joe Price1116 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Recalls Exec Saying He Was Waiting for Her to Turn 18

Fishel said she was subjected to some "creepy" attention from adult men during her time working on the teen sitcom.

Joe Price1125 days ago
Chilli and Matthew Lawrence photographed together
Pop Culture

Chilli Says She’d Like to Marry Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence

TLC singer Chilli says she hopes she ties the knot with 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence, whom she has been dating since late last year.

taramhdvn1205 days ago
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Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con
Pop Culture

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Running for Congress

'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage filed paperwork this week that shows he's running for a soon-to-be-vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Joe Price1276 days ago
Maitland Ward is pictured in an outdoor setting
Pop Culture

Maitland Ward Reflects on Being ‘Sexualized’ by ‘Boy Meets World’ Writers

Maitland Ward, now an award-winning adult film star, goes into detail about her experiences on the 'Boy Meets World' set in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen1388 days ago
Maitland Ward is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward on Transition Into Award-Winning Porn Career

Ward's career spans decades, most recently with a number of award-winning turns in the adult film space. Next up, she has big plans for her new book.

Trace William Cowen1397 days ago

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