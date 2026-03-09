Pop Culture

William Daniels, Mr. Feeny on ‘Boy Meets World, Celebrates 99th Birthday

William Daniels played Mr. Feeny for seven seasons.

Bill Williams
Frazer Harrison via Getty

The actor who portrayed Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World is turning 99 years old.

William Daniels, who played the role from 1993 to 2000, sat down with ABC News to discuss the milestone birthday, alongside his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, who also acted in the cult classic series.

“I’m kind of amazed, frankly, that people still love Boy Meets World, and I especially feel proud when teachers tell me they were inspired by George Feeny,” Daniels told ABC when asked about having such a legacy.

“He gets that a lot,” Bartlett added, who played a college dean who employed Feeny in the show.

When asked what he plans to do for his birthday, Daniels shared that his family is visiting and they’ll have a “nice birthday party.”

Bartlett later touched on all the love her husband has been receiving for his 99th birthday.

“It's kind of incredible, but I understand it because of the characters he has played and he has brought to life such marvelous people,” she said. “He puts something very real and honest and wonderful into these characters and that's why they last so long.”

Daniels, whose actual birthday is on March 31, encouraged his followers to purchase his merch to celebrate the moment. “99 years and the party keeps going!” he wrote on Instagram.

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