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Latest Stories
Near-Miss Accidents That Will Teach You To Look Before You Cross the Street (in GIFs)
A Compilation of Near Miss Accidents You Don't Want to Miss
10 Innovative Cars That Have 3D-Printed Parts
Will 3D printing revolutionize car manufacturing?
10 Tips For Getting The Best Prices On Airline Tickets
Here are some great ways to save money when buying your next airline ticket.
14 Mysterious Airplane Disappearances
Hoping for the recovery of Malaysian Airlines' flight MH370.
Video Compilation of Failed Rocket Launches Shows the Perils of Trial and Error
Some visuals on the risks involved during rocket launches.
GIFs of Jets and Planes Landing in Crazy Places
You wont believe what you see.
Happy Birthday to Liz Taylor and Her '56 Lincoln Continental Mark II
Matching beauties.
Relive Three 6 Mafia's Decade-Old Hit With These Spinner GIFs
Put the pedal to the metal, then stop!
11 Terrifying Facts About Cruise Ships
Discovering the grittier side of the cruise industry.
The Most Badass U.S. Military Vehicles of All Time
You wish you could ride these.
24 Military Tanks We Wish We Could Use in "Call of Duty" Games
Rides that can power through anything.
Terrible Photos of Sinkholes Eating Cars
When the floor literally drops from underneath you.
20 Ridiculous Animal-Shaped Cars
And just when you thought you had seen it all.
15 Incredible Female Pilots
Mad respect for the badass aviatrixes in aviation history.
Celebrities Making Their "Sexy" Face
"Now, if you could open your mouth a little bit more..."