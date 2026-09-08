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samaya-sinha

Joined July 2014 | 24 posts
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Latest Stories

Near-Miss Accidents That Will Teach You To Look Before You Cross the Street (in GIFs)

A Compilation of Near Miss Accidents You Don't Want to Miss

samaya-sinha4504 days ago
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10 Innovative Cars That Have 3D-Printed Parts

Will 3D printing revolutionize car manufacturing?

samaya-sinha4506 days ago
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10 Tips For Getting The Best Prices On Airline Tickets

Here are some great ways to save money when buying your next airline ticket.

samaya-sinha4521 days ago
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14 Mysterious Airplane Disappearances

Hoping for the recovery of Malaysian Airlines' flight MH370.

samaya-sinha4560 days ago
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Video Compilation of Failed Rocket Launches Shows the Perils of Trial and Error

Some visuals on the risks involved during rocket launches.

samaya-sinha4567 days ago
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GIFs of Jets and Planes Landing in Crazy Places

You wont believe what you see.

samaya-sinha4571 days ago
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NBA Players Are Obsessed With Taking Instagrams On Planes

Selfies galore.

samaya-sinha4577 days ago
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Relive Three 6 Mafia's Decade-Old Hit With These Spinner GIFs

Put the pedal to the metal, then stop!

samaya-sinha4649 days ago
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11 Terrifying Facts About Cruise Ships

Discovering the grittier side of the cruise industry.

samaya-sinha4652 days ago
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The Most Badass U.S. Military Vehicles of All Time

You wish you could ride these.

samaya-sinha4694 days ago
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24 Military Tanks We Wish We Could Use in "Call of Duty" Games

Rides that can power through anything.

samaya-sinha4701 days ago
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Remembering John Lennon and His Rolls-Royce Phantom V

And his Rolls Royce.

samaya-sinha4726 days ago
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Terrible Photos of Sinkholes Eating Cars

When the floor literally drops from underneath you.

samaya-sinha4729 days ago
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20 Ridiculous Animal-Shaped Cars

And just when you thought you had seen it all.

samaya-sinha4737 days ago
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The Most Ridiculous Custom Lawn Mowers

You wish you had these.

samaya-sinha4759 days ago
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15 Incredible Female Pilots

Mad respect for the badass aviatrixes in aviation history.

samaya-sinha4771 days ago
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Celebrities Making Their "Sexy" Face

"Now, if you could open your mouth a little bit more..."

samaya-sinha4784 days ago

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