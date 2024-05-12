TLC’s Chilli Says Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Helped Ease Her Fear of Marriage

When asked if she still has any fears about marriage, the “No Scrubs” singer didn’t hesitate and said, “I do not, I don't have any fear at all when it comes to him.”

She continued, “It is just the way he is as a man, you know? He is a good guy. He has an amazing heart and I mean, he checks off all of my list except for a few I don't know yet—’til we get married.”

According to People, the two first met in passing at a ‘90s Con event in 2022. They began dating after Lawrence divorced from Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke that same year.

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, per People. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Beyond marriage, Lawrence also told Behar that children are in the cards for them, saying, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

Despite releasing what they called their “final” album in 2017, TLC have been active as ever lately. Chilli, along with surviving member Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with special guest Latto, 25, filling in for the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for their hit “Waterfalls.”

Per their website, the Grammy-winning group is scheduled to perform a string of shows in Canada this month and stateside through September.