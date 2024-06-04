'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Says She's Expecting Fourth Child At the 'Tender Age of 54'

Trina McGee, known for her portrayal of Angela Moore in the 1990s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, has announced she's expecting her fourth child.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," McGee wrote on Instagram. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

In the caption, McGee added that she was "gonna sign off for a bit" and thanked her 97.2K followers for their "prayers and well wishes in advance."