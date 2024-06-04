'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Says She's Expecting Fourth Child At the 'Tender Age of 54'

Trina McGee, known for her portrayal of Angela Moore in the 1990s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, has announced she's expecting her fourth child.
"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," McGee wrote on Instagram. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
In the caption, McGee added that she was "gonna sign off for a bit" and thanked her 97.2K followers for their "prayers and well wishes in advance."
In a second post, McGee posed with her baby bump and a coconut cake from a recent trip to Belize, where she has a farm. "If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun," she captioned the post.
Two of McGee's older children are with her ex-husband Courtland Davis, while the actress also has a child from a different relationship. Currently, McGee is married to actor Marcello Thedford, who was formerly on the CW and BET sitcom The Game.
In April, McGee shared in an Instagram post that she was pregnant with her third child while filming Boy Meets World, which she was on for the final two seasons as the girlfriend of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong).
"That time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant..." she wrote in the reel, also sharing a throwback image of herself wearing an oversized sweater.
McGee now joins the ranks of women like Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell and Brigitte Nielsen, all of whom had children in their 50s.