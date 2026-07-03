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Sneaker Bots
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Lawmakers Introduce Bill That Bans Bots Ahead of the Holiday

Lawmakers have introduced their new Stopping Grinch Bots Act, which prevents bots from easily purchasing coveted products. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1690 days ago
Sneakers

Complex Gives a Visual Guide to Beating Online Sneaker Bots

Everyone hates sneaker bots, but there is an answer to getting past them. Let Complex lead the way.

Sole Collector4405 days ago
Sneakers

Complex Lists 10 Ways to Beat Online Sneaker Bots

What are the best tips for buying sneakers online?

Sole Collector4445 days ago

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