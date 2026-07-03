All the hidden costs associated with sneaker reselling, including purchasing a bot, seller and transaction fees, shipping expenses, backdooring rates, & more.Ian Stonebrook
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Overkill released the Adidas ZX 8500 and the store's owner, Marc Leuschner, spent five days with little to no sleep trying to defeat the bots and resellers.Matt Welty
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Retailed at $110, the Vans LX Skool 36 comes in Paint Splatter White on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams