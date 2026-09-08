Tommie Battle
Latest Stories
How Bots Ruined Buying Sneakers
In 2019 it's became nearly impossible to buy a hype sneaker on the internet by the manual click of a mouse, and it's ruined the process of getting shoes.
How Sneaker Culture Has Changed in the Past 10 Years
Learn all about the evolution of sneaker culture within the past decade, and how sneakerheads have made there way to the mainstream masses today.
I Received Fake Air Jordans and I'm OK With That
Fake sneakers are getting so good these days, at what point is it OK to wear them?
Why the Air Jordan 1 Is the Perfect Canvas for Collaboration
The Air Jordan 1 is the perfect sneaker for collborations and here's why.
An Ode to Uncool Dads
What one can learn from a father with no sense of style.
Why I Don't Want My Son to Be a Sneakerhead Yet
One father shares why being a sneakerhead shouldn't be genetic.
What It's Like to Be a Sneakerhead at 30
Here's what you have to look forward to.