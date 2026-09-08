Tommie Battle Portrait

Tommie Battle

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Sneaker Bots

How Bots Ruined Buying Sneakers

In 2019 it's became nearly impossible to buy a hype sneaker on the internet by the manual click of a mouse, and it's ruined the process of getting shoes.

Tommie Battle2794 days ago
Not Available Lead

How Sneaker Culture Has Changed in the Past 10 Years

Learn all about the evolution of sneaker culture within the past decade, and how sneakerheads have made there way to the mainstream masses today.

Tommie Battle3860 days ago
Not Available Lead

I Received Fake Air Jordans and I'm OK With That

Fake sneakers are getting so good these days, at what point is it OK to wear them?

Tommie Battle4292 days ago
Not Available Lead

Why the Air Jordan 1 Is the Perfect Canvas for Collaboration

The Air Jordan 1 is the perfect sneaker for collborations and here's why.

Tommie Battle4379 days ago
Not Available Lead

An Ode to Uncool Dads

What one can learn from a father with no sense of style.

Tommie Battle4479 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Why I Don't Want My Son to Be a Sneakerhead Yet

One father shares why being a sneakerhead shouldn't be genetic.

Tommie Battle4512 days ago
Not Available Lead

What It's Like to Be a Sneakerhead at 30

Here's what you have to look forward to.

Tommie Battle4557 days ago
Not Available Lead

How NikeTalk Changed the Sneaker Game

Because of the Internet.

Tommie Battle4588 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App