Body Image

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.
Whitney Friedlander

Latest Stories

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Brandy performs onstage during 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Brandy Addresses Weight Criticism: 'May We Become Gentler With One Another'

The R&B legend gracefully responded to disapproval about her weight in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (P
Music

Billie Eilish Explains Reasons Why She Doesn’t Want to Undergo Cosmetic Surgery

The nine-time Grammy winner opened up on Amy Poehler's podcast about embracing natural aging.

tara mahadevan82 days ago
Doja Cat at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doja Cat Says She May Have Lipedema After Years of Body Insecurities

The artist recalled her middle school peers "gawking" at her lower body.

Jaelani Turner-Williams137 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Chloe Bailey attends the Humane World For Animals Hosts 2025 To The Rescue! Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Chloe Bailey Shuts Down Weight Comments: 'My Body Tea'

The actress and singer tactfully checked a person who commented that she was "getting big."

Jaelani Turner-Williams204 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Body Makeover Shocks Fans: 'This Is Not AI'

Fans are stunned after Sacha Baron Cohen debuted a ripped new look for his Marvel role as Mephisto.

Sienna Dubois 368 days ago
Advertisement
Lizzo at a SiriusXM event, wearing a red jacket and white shirt with bold makeup and curly hair.
Music

Lizzo Says ‘Body Positivity’ Is Seen as a ‘Code Word for Fat’

The singer recently celebrated reaching her weight loss goal.

tara mahadevan493 days ago
Chelsea Handler attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler Recalls Weighing Herself ‘15 Times a Day,’ Says She’s ‘Freer’ About Body Image

Chelsea Handler talked body image on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show.'

Joe Price509 days ago
A woman with curly hair and a denim jacket smiles at the camera, set against a nighttime urban backdrop.
Music

Lizzo Does a Fit Check After Reaching Weight Loss Goal

The 4-time Grammy-winning musician reached her weight loss goal in January.

Jaelani Turner-Williams512 days ago
Nelly Furtado posts 'no makeup' bikini photos on Instagram.
Music

Nelly Furtado Posts 'No Makeup' Bikini Photos, Promotes 'Self-Love'

The singer is embracing "new levels of self-love" and "genuine confidence."

Jaelani Turner-Williams564 days ago
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: SZA performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness.
Music

SZA Slams Trolls Who Say 'Weird Sh*t' About Her Body

The 4-time Grammy winner says that she was "hella depressed" and didn't work out following the passing of her grandmother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams573 days ago
Advertisement
Latto poses with hands up in a black tank top and pants, standing between large floral "WE" letters, at a music-related event
Music

Latto Reflects on Getting BBL at 21 and Being Called 'Bad-Bodied' While She Was 'Young and Impressionable'

The "Sunday Service" rapper discussed her reasons for getting the procedure done in her early career.

Jaelani Turner-Williams769 days ago
Kylie Jenner steps out of a car wearing a form-fitting, sleeveless black vinyl dress, holding a can of drink
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Discusses 'Exhausting' Effect of People 'Talking About My Looks Since I Was 13'

The 'Kardashians' star and businesswoman admitted on the Hulu show that the commentary has personally affected her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams773 days ago
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Says She's Lived Through 'Years and Years of Not Feeling Like My Face or Looks Are Accepted'

The reality TV star/makeup mogul spoke about growing up in the public eye and how she learned to develop a thick skin.

Joshua Espinoza871 days ago
Pop Culture

Kate Winslet Says Ozempic 'Sounds Terrible' After Recalling Past Eating Disorder

The English actress gave her input on the appetite suppressant medication taking Hollywood by storm.

Jaelani Turner-Williams872 days ago
Music

50 Cent Addresses 40-Pound Weight Loss and Denies Ozempic Use

The media mogul vowed to practice abstinence in 2024 and says it's "helping me train harder."

Jose Martinez914 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Shares Appreciation for 'Real Supporters Who Are Respectful of Women's Bodies'

The singer and actress recently fired back at people claiming she was pregnant based on her appearance.

Jose Martinez963 days ago
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Says 'I Look How I Look' After Being Told He Doesn’t Have 'Typical Movie Star’ Appearance

Next up, Driver stars in Michael Mann's hugely anticipated 'Ferrari.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams963 days ago
Life

10-Year-Old Petitions Apple to Rethink ‘Nerd’ Emoji: 'Absolutely Horrible for People Wearing Glasses'

Teddy Cottlel of Oxfordshire, England says, "It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

Joshua Espinoza969 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App