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Nelly landed himself in hot water this weekend after he commented on revealing photos of Madonna, telling the singer that "some things need to be covered up."Brad Callas
In an interview with 'Good Morning America,' the "Rumors" artist addressed "the treatment that people like me receive" amid another wave of online bullying.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
Megan Fox Reflects on 'Battling My Own Demons Psychologically' in Early Stages of Acting Career
In a new interview, Megan Fox opened up about her internal struggle with her sudden fame and how she didn't care about anything else at the time.tara mahadevan
More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.Whitney Friedlander