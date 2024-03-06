Kate Winslet Says Ozempic 'Sounds Terrible' After Recalling Past Eating Disorder

As Ozempic continues to sweep Hollywood, Kate Winslet is sharing her thoughts on the medication frequently used for weight management.

The English actress recently spoke to The New York Times about the medication, leading up to the release of her new HBO miniseriesThe Regime. Ozempic is used by many to lose weight, but is a drug originally intended to lower blood sugar in those with diabetes.

In the 1990s, Winslet was targeted for her noticeable weight loss, which came after the actress endured jokes about her size in Titanic. In a 1998 Rolling Stone feature, Winslet brushed off the gossip about her size as the result of doing Weight Watchers, but the 48-year-old revealed that she actually struggled with an eating disorder.

“I never told anyone about it,” she told NYT. “Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’”

Winslet added that she now shuts down questions or comments about her weight with ease. "If they do, I pull them up straight away," she said.

Writer Susan Dominus then asked Winslet about her thoughts on Ozempic, which she denied being aware of while eating pastries. “Oh, my God,” Winslet said. “This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

Celebrities like Kelly Osbourne and Tracy Morgan have embraced the drug, praising the medication for helping them slim down. Others, like Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, have admitted to the drug having unwanted side effects.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last June, Schumer even called out celebrities for being dishonest about their health. “Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the fuck up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she said. “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”