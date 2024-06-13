Kylie Jenner has long dealt with her appearance being a hot topic, but in a preview of the June 20th episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 26-year-old socialite and businesswoman explained that she's had enough.

Per People, the mother of two shared an emotional moment with her older sister Kendall—as seen at the end of the latest episode—and revealed just how much the attention has affected her.

"People have been talking about my looks since I was 13. It just gets exhausting," a tearful Kylie said, which also got Kendall crying.

In a confessional, Kylie added, "I hear nasty things about myself all the time," before the scene returned to her and Kendall sitting on the couch. "Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," Kylie told her 28-year-old sister.

The Sprinter founder has repeatedly stated that she's only gotten facial fillers, despite the misconception that she's gotten complete facial restructuring. In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie also shared her regrets about getting breast implants, especially before having her first child, 6-year-old Stormi.

"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room," Kylie said in an episode of the show last year, People writes. "I always loved myself—I still love myself—and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers."

She added, "I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story."