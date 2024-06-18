Latto points to being "young and impressionable" as the reason for getting a BBL at 21.

The "Put It On Da Floor Again" MC recently went on a livestream with fans where she discussed going under the knife and the body changes that came with the procedure.

“My body was so tea…'cause I signed my deal when I was 21, when I had just turned 21. And I was just having money and living a whole new life, eating out," she said. "Y'all know I’m a foodie, so now I had the funds to feed this foodie in me and stuff, so I gained a little weight. And everybody on the internet was calling me ‘bad-bodied’ and stuff, so I feel like that played a role. I started being a little insecure about my body."