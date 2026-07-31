Featured
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.Brent Eickhoff
The Michael Cera-Edgar Wright graphic novel adaptation was a springboard for a new generation of Hollywood talent.William Goodman
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Pop Culture
Rom-Coms, Romance Novels, and a Baby Genius: Joe Swanberg and Melanie Lynskey Talk "Happy Christmas"
Director Joe Swanberg and star Melanie Lynskey discuss the feel-good film, led by Anna Kendrick.Tara Aquino