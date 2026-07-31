Anna Kendrick

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Comedian Chris Rock speaking into a microphone, wearing glasses and a suit, gesturing with his hand at an event.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Returns to Directing for A24's 'Misty Green' f/ Rosalind Eleazar and More: Watch Trailer

Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock himself also star.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Anna Kendrick's Resurfaced 2014 Interview Reveals 'Weird' Night with Katy Perry Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Pop Culture

Inside Anna Kendrick’s ‘Weird’ Grammy Night with Katy Perry Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

As Ruby Rose’s claims rock Hollywood, a decade-old Conan clip of Anna Kendrick and Katy Perry’s ‘aggressive’ Grammy moment is being seen in a new light.

Bernadette Giacomazzo111 days ago
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend the New York screening of "Another Simple Favor" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Feud? Their Costar May Have Just Added Fuel to the Fire

No names were dropped, but a sly on-air moment has fans reading between the lines.

Maggie Ekberg406 days ago
Anna Kendrick arrives for the premiere of Netflix's "Woman of the Hour" at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on October 10, 2024
Pop Culture

Anna Kendrick Says She Struggled to 'Identify' and 'Name’ Her Seven-Year Relationship as ‘Abusive’

The actress revealed how a real-life toxic relationship mirrored her role in the 2022 film "Alice, Darling."

Alex Ocho652 days ago
Anna Kendrick at red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Reportedly Been Dating 'Quietly' for Over a Year

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly been a couple for over a year, with 'People' reporting that the two stars have been “quietly” dating. 

Jordan Rose1660 days ago
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Anderson .Paak
Music

Anderson .Paak and Justin Timberlake Drop "Don't Slack" Video Starring Anna Kendrick

The song appears on the 'Trolls World Tour' soundtrack.

Joe Price2314 days ago
disney
Pop Culture

Disney+ Teases Launch Day Releases Including 'Star Wars' Series 'The Mandalorian' and More

Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12, along with all these series and an original Christmas movie.

tara mahadevan2541 days ago
d and m
Pop Culture

Desus and Mero Take Anna Kendrick on an Immersive Bronx Tour

A daytime strip club visit, some Timbs shopping, and a detailed conversation about the Container Store ensue.

Trace William Cowen2674 days ago
Anna Kendrick in Miami
Pop Culture

Anna Kendrick Remembers That Time She Called Obama an 'Assh*le' to His Face

Apparently, former President Barack Obama doesn’t know “enough about the 50 states,” according to Anna Kendrick. In a recent appearance on 'The Late Show,' Stephen Colbert asked Kendrick about a photo that she posted to Instagram in 2013 where she was making Obama laugh.

tara mahadevan2883 days ago
Chance the Rapper Trolls
Music

Chance the Rapper Joins the Cast of 'Trolls 2'

The Chicago natives will star in the Dreamworks film alongside Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, and Justin Timberlake.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3011 days ago
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Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Reveals She's a Fan of Sexting on 'Ellen'

Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick for a game of Never Have I Ever, revealing she's sexted at least once.

Trace William Cowen3572 days ago
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Music

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Bring "True Colors" to the 'Trolls' Soundtrack

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick unite for "True Colors."

Chris Mench3613 days ago
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Pop Culture

Filth Abounds in NSFW 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' Trailer

Finally, we can all learn the true meaning of the phrase "push pop."

Trace William Cowen3761 days ago
Pop Culture

'Pitch Perfect 3' Is on the Way

Reports say that "Pitch Perfect 3" is in development, but which pitches are coming back?

Christopher Spata4076 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Video Proves Anna Kendrick Should Be The New Indiana Jones

The clip, a digital exclusive promoting NBC's Red Nose Day TV special, showcases Kendrick as the cocky archaeologist.

Trace William Cowen4099 days ago
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