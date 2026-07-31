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All health care workers in New York State will soon be required to get vaccinated against COVID by Monday, Sept. 27, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Brenton Blanchet
After heavy public pressure, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a presser on Tuesday, where he announced his resignation after months of allegations.Brenton Blanchet
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People Are Loving This Video of CNN's Chris Cuomo Calling Anti-Vaccine Restaurant Owner an 'Idiot'
The cringe-filled interview came after a California restaurant owner started making headlines for his bizarre treatment of vaccinated people.Trace William Cowen
When it comes to a fresh batch of marijuana strains, we often have the curse of too many options. Here's a list of the top weed strains available right now.Brittany Driver