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Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani
Pop Culture

Zohran Mamdani Says Andrew Cuomo Hung Up During Hot 97 Interview When Confronted About Trump

“Andrew Cuomo picks up the phone to call Donald Trump, and hangs up when he‘s asked about it," the mayoral candidate wrote on X.

Trey Alston277 days ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams listens as names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City.
Life

Eric Adams Drops Out of New York City Mayoral Race

He announced his decision in an eight-minute video posted online.

Kris Seavers313 days ago
Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho389 days ago
JJ Velazquez
Pop Culture

'Sing Sing’ Actor JJ Velazquez Exonerated After 24 Years for Wrongful Murder Conviction: ‘This Is Not a Celebration'

Velasquez was released from prison in 2021 and began filming for the A24 film based on the prison of the same name.

tara mahadevan676 days ago
Chris Cuomo poses for a photo.
Life

Chris Cuomo Demands $125 Million From CNN After Being Fired From Network

Chris Cuomo has filed an arbitration bid seeking $125 million from CNN after being fired over his involvement in brother Andrew's sexual misconduct scandal.

Jose Martinez1605 days ago
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Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing
Life

Republican Lawmakers Push for Cancellation of Cuomo Portrait in New York State Capitol

Republican Assemblyman Doug Smith of Long Island introduced the bill to prevent the portrait, which is called the Predator Portrait Prevention Act.

Brenton Blanchet1644 days ago
Jeff Zucker on a red carpet for CNN event
Life

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Admits He Didn't Disclose 'Consensual Relationship' With Colleague

CNN president Jeff Zucker announced on Wednesday that he's formally resigning from his position following the investigation into Chris Cuomo.

Jordan Rose1647 days ago
andrew cuomo accusations
Life

Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Won't Be Charged Over Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With 2 Women

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that Andrew Cuomo will not be facing criminal charges after two women accused him of inappropriate conduct.

Jordan Rose1683 days ago
'SNL' pokes fun at Andrew and Chris Cuomo's unemployment in cold open
Pop Culture

'SNL' Pokes Fun at Andrew and Chris Cuomo's Unemployment in Cold Open

'Saturday Night Live' returned from a two-week hiatus this weekend, kicking off the show's cold open by poking fun at unemployed brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo

Brad Callas1699 days ago
chris-cuomo
Pop Culture

Chris Cuomo's Book Gets Pulled and He Loses Severance After CNN Firing

After getting fired by CNN for aiding in his brother's sexual misconduct case, Chris Cuomo has also just lost his book deal and severance amid the scandal.

Jordan Rose1704 days ago
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This is a photo of Chris Cuomo.
Life

CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Involvement in Andrew Cuomo's Sexual Misconduct Scandal (UPDATE)

Chris Cuomo was recently suspended from the network after it was revealed he had used his sources to help his brother combat sexual harassment allegations.

Joshua Espinoza1707 days ago
Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time attends the WarnerMedia Upfront
Life

Chris Cuomo on CNN Suspension: 'It's Embarrassing, But I Understand It'

The news network "indefinitely" suspended Chris Cuomo over his alleged involvement in his brother's—former governor Andrew Cuomo—sexual misconduct scandal.

Joshua Espinoza1710 days ago
Chris Cuomo in New York City
Life

CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Over Role in Andrew Cuomo Scandal After Details Show How He Helped His Brother (UPDATE)

Chris Cuomo may have crossed a line with the lengths he went to help his brother, Andrew Cuomo, fend off a cascade of sexual harassment allegations.

tara mahadevan1711 days ago
andrew cuomo criminal assault charge
Life

Andrew Cuomo Impeachment Report Details ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Conduct by Former Governor

In a statement released on Monday, Speaker Carl Heastie said the widely covered allegations mark a “profoundly sad chapter” in New York state’s history.

Trace William Cowen1719 days ago
andrew cuomo criminal assault charge
Life

Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Allegedly Groping Woman in Mansion

Ex-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has officially been hit with his first criminal charge in relation to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1744 days ago
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Cuomo
Life

Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, New York Attorney General Probe Finds

A probe by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former employees.

Brenton Blanchet1830 days ago

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