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Suge Knight Says Diddy Should ‘Definitely Walk’ Free at Conclusion of Trial
The Death Row Records co-founder previously said he thinks Donald Trump would pardon Diddy if he's convicted.
Amber Rose Says Tory Lanez Should Be Pardoned if Wrongly Convicted: ‘He Is a Father’
“This isn’t about music, gender or popularity it’s about justice," she wrote.
Suge Knight Thinks Donald Trump Will Pardon Diddy If Convicted, Says He'll 'Be Alright'
Diddy's former rival believes that he will "be alright" and call in favors from the government.
Chris Cuomo Says He Wanted to 'Kill Everyone and Then Myself' After CNN Firing
Chris Cuomo wanted to “kill everyone” and then himself after the anchor famously let go from CNN in late 2021, according to the man himself.
Kanye West Responds to Being Called Out for Antisemitism: 'I Don't Believe in That Term'
Ye and Chris Cuomo touched on West’s new plan to purchase conservative social media platform Parler, his recent antisemitic remarks, and more.
Chris Cuomo Demands $125 Million From CNN After Being Fired From Network
Chris Cuomo has filed an arbitration bid seeking $125 million from CNN after being fired over his involvement in brother Andrew's sexual misconduct scandal.
CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Admits He Didn't Disclose 'Consensual Relationship' With Colleague
CNN president Jeff Zucker announced on Wednesday that he's formally resigning from his position following the investigation into Chris Cuomo.
Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Won't Be Charged Over Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With 2 Women
Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that Andrew Cuomo will not be facing criminal charges after two women accused him of inappropriate conduct.
'SNL' Pokes Fun at Andrew and Chris Cuomo's Unemployment in Cold Open
'Saturday Night Live' returned from a two-week hiatus this weekend, kicking off the show's cold open by poking fun at unemployed brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo's Book Gets Pulled and He Loses Severance After CNN Firing
After getting fired by CNN for aiding in his brother's sexual misconduct case, Chris Cuomo has also just lost his book deal and severance amid the scandal.
CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Involvement in Andrew Cuomo's Sexual Misconduct Scandal (UPDATE)
Chris Cuomo was recently suspended from the network after it was revealed he had used his sources to help his brother combat sexual harassment allegations.
Chris Cuomo on CNN Suspension: 'It's Embarrassing, But I Understand It'
The news network "indefinitely" suspended Chris Cuomo over his alleged involvement in his brother's—former governor Andrew Cuomo—sexual misconduct scandal.
CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Over Role in Andrew Cuomo Scandal After Details Show How He Helped His Brother (UPDATE)
Chris Cuomo may have crossed a line with the lengths he went to help his brother, Andrew Cuomo, fend off a cascade of sexual harassment allegations.
People Are Loving This Video of CNN's Chris Cuomo Calling Anti-Vaccine Restaurant Owner an 'Idiot'
The cringe-filled interview came after a California restaurant owner started making headlines for his bizarre treatment of vaccinated people.
Chris Cuomo Believes Police Reform Won't Happen Until 'White People’s Kids Start Getting Killed'
Chris Cuomo said he only believes that there will be reform to policing methods if white people's kids become victims of police shootings and violence.
CNN's Chris Cuomo Jokes That He’s 'Black on the Inside' on Air With Don Lemon
CNN host Chris Cuomo caught flak for saying he’s “black on the inside” after singing the 'Good Times' theme song in a segment with Don Lemon.