Governor-Cuomo

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Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho368 days ago
Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing
Life

Republican Lawmakers Push for Cancellation of Cuomo Portrait in New York State Capitol

Republican Assemblyman Doug Smith of Long Island introduced the bill to prevent the portrait, which is called the Predator Portrait Prevention Act.

Brenton Blanchet1623 days ago
'SNL' pokes fun at Andrew and Chris Cuomo's unemployment in cold open
Pop Culture

'SNL' Pokes Fun at Andrew and Chris Cuomo's Unemployment in Cold Open

'Saturday Night Live' returned from a two-week hiatus this weekend, kicking off the show's cold open by poking fun at unemployed brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo

Brad Callas1678 days ago
andrew cuomo criminal assault charge
Life

Andrew Cuomo Impeachment Report Details ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Conduct by Former Governor

In a statement released on Monday, Speaker Carl Heastie said the widely covered allegations mark a “profoundly sad chapter” in New York state’s history.

Trace William Cowen1698 days ago
andrew cuomo criminal assault charge
Life

Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Allegedly Groping Woman in Mansion

Ex-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has officially been hit with his first criminal charge in relation to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1723 days ago
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Life

Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, New York Attorney General Probe Finds

A probe by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former employees.

Brenton Blanchet1809 days ago
Andrew Cuomo
Life

Gov. Cuomo Deems Gun Violence a ‘Disaster Emergency’ in New York, Calls Executive Order the First of Its Kind

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the executive order at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, saying it's the first of its kind in the nation. 

Brenton Blanchet1837 days ago
andrew
Life

Rudy Giuliani's Son Is Running for Governor of New York

Andrew Giuliani, whose father was recently made the subject of a federal raid, believes his lack of public office experience isn't an issue for voters.

Trace William Cowen1886 days ago
weed
Life

Andrew Cuomo Signs Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana Use in New York (UPDATE)

Scandal-embroiled Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state government leaders reportedly agree on legislation to legalize the sale and possession of recreational marijuana.

Joshua Espinoza1941 days ago
cuomo cancel culture
Life

Governor Cuomo Refuses to Resign, Slams 'Cancel Culture'

In a new press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo still refuses to resign, even after calls from fellow Democrats to do so, and denies allegations for the third time.

tara mahadevan1953 days ago
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Life

Groping Allegation Against Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reported to Police, 59 State Democrats Call for Resignation (UPDATE)

Beth Garvey, who was appointed as acting counsel to the governor this week, said the allegation was taken to police after the aide declined to make a report.

Trace William Cowen1954 days ago
cuomo harassment
Life

Andrew Cuomo Requests State Attorney General and Top Judge to Launch Independent Harassment Investigation (UPDATE)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has requested that the state's attorney general and a top judge select an independent lawyer who will review the sexual harassment claims.

tara mahadevan1965 days ago
aoc cuomo harassment
Life

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Investigation of Gov. Cuomo After Second Sexual Harassment Accusation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter Sunday morning to call for an investigation into recent allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

tara mahadevan1965 days ago
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Life

Cuomo Administration Facing Criticism Over Handling of New York Nursing Home Data During Pandemic

Andrew Cuomo has been accused by one Democrat of making a threatening phone call in connection with the controversy. The New York governor has denied this.

Trace William Cowen1975 days ago
weed
Life

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Promises State Will Legalize Recreational Weed

Meanwhile, at the federal level, advocates for marijuana law reform are cautiously hopeful about a new administration and a Senate advantage.

Trace William Cowen2012 days ago
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A sign advises travelers that have been to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine.
Life

Tri-State Governors Say Visitors From COVID Hotspots Must Quarantine For 14 Days

On Wednesday, the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced that incoming travelers/residents from COVID hotspots must quarantine.

Gavin Evans2214 days ago

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