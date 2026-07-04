André 3000 Says He 'Should Be Coming Out Soon' With New Music

André 3000 is reportedly gearing up to release some new music, which comes on the heels of several instrumental projects he's put out the last few years.

The former OutKast member, who dropped jazz projects New Blue Sun, Moving Day and 7 Piano Sketches within the last three years, recently held a Q&A for the latter project's visual album, where he confirmed the upcoming release of new music.

According to Pigeons & Planes, André shared that music recorded with Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo "should be coming out soon." Despite the big news, the nine-time Grammy winner was tight-lipped on the genre of his upcoming releases.