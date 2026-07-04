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André 3000 Says He 'Should Be Coming Out Soon' With New Music

However, the OutKast legend hasn't stipulated what genre his new music will fall under.

André 3000.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF

André 3000 is reportedly gearing up to release some new music, which comes on the heels of several instrumental projects he's put out the last few years.

The former OutKast member, who dropped jazz projects New Blue Sun, Moving Day and 7 Piano Sketches within the last three years, recently held a Q&A for the latter project's visual album, where he confirmed the upcoming release of new music.

According to Pigeons & Planes, André shared that music recorded with Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo "should be coming out soon." Despite the big news, the nine-time Grammy winner was tight-lipped on the genre of his upcoming releases.

In June, to support his 2025 project, 7 Piano Sketches, Three Stacks released a short film exclusively on MUBI, which depicts him commuting in New York City and encountering unusual characters while having a piano strapped to his back.

The project was teased at the 2025 Met Gala, where André wore an outfit similar to his look in the short. Two years before, he unveiled his debut solo album, New Blue Sun, a jazz instrumental project that was nominated for Album of the Year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

New Blue Sun was preceded by a collection of songs that 3000 contributed to the Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack, where, like New Blue Sun, he played the flute.

Meanwhile, OutKast were recently named on a list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters, as published by The New York Times. The unranked list was put together with the input of over 250 music insiders and six critics from the Times.

It also includes Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott, Young Thug, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Babyface, Fiona Apple, Mariah Carey, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Lana Del Rey, The-Dream, Bad Bunny, Bruce Springsteen, and Smokey Robinson.

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