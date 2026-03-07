Music

T.I. Says His Greatest 'Ass-Whooping' on Record Came From André 3000

Tip believes the OutKast legend might just be his toughest collaborator to date.

(L-R) T.I. and André 3000.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET | Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

T.I. has shared that while he felt "confident" rapping alongside André 3000 on their 2012 collaboration, "Sorry," he believes he was upstaged by the OutKast rapper.

Tip discussed the song on a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, where he called André’s verse the "greatest ass-whooping" he’d ever gotten on a song.

"I did my thang, you know what I'm saying?" T.I. told the show’s crew. "I was confident walking in, and he just kept saying, ‘Oh yeah, I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it.'"

T.I. added that Three Stacks finally came to the studio with "stacks of paper" which baffled the “About the Money” artist. "I wanted to say get him out of there, but I'm like, man, that's my record, you know what I'm saying?” T.I. joked.

"Him talking about him and Big's situation, I can't top that. What the fuck am I going to do?" he continued. "So I just left my shit where it was. That was the greatest ass-whooping I've received."

The reference that T.I. made to Big Boi, one-half of OutKast, was André’s verse where he raps: "And this the type of shit that'll make you call your rap partner
And say, 'I'm sorry I'm awkward, my fault for fuckin' up the tours' / I hated all the attention so I ran from it / Fuck it if we did / But I hope we ain't lose no fans from it (No fans from it)."

The New Blue Sun artist performed at select festivals with Big Boi in 2014 for the group’s 20th anniversary, which André would come to express regret about.

"Honestly, just, you know – I didn’t wanna do the tour. We hadn’t performed in 10 years. It was old songs," André told The Fader that year.

"I’m like, ‘How am I gonna present these songs? I don’t have nothing new to say.' So I was like, 'Maybe I can start saying new stuff while doing these old songs,'" he added, referring to his iconic statement jumpsuits.

But since OutKast is everlasting, the duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November.

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