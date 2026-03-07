T.I. Says His Greatest 'Ass-Whooping' on Record Came From André 3000

T.I. has shared that while he felt "confident" rapping alongside André 3000 on their 2012 collaboration, "Sorry," he believes he was upstaged by the OutKast rapper. Tip discussed the song on a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, where he called André’s verse the "greatest ass-whooping" he’d ever gotten on a song. "I did my thang, you know what I'm saying?" T.I. told the show’s crew. "I was confident walking in, and he just kept saying, ‘Oh yeah, I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it.'"

T.I. added that Three Stacks finally came to the studio with "stacks of paper" which baffled the “About the Money” artist. "I wanted to say get him out of there, but I'm like, man, that's my record, you know what I'm saying?” T.I. joked. "Him talking about him and Big's situation, I can't top that. What the fuck am I going to do?" he continued. "So I just left my shit where it was. That was the greatest ass-whooping I've received." The reference that T.I. made to Big Boi, one-half of OutKast, was André’s verse where he raps: "And this the type of shit that'll make you call your rap partner

And say, 'I'm sorry I'm awkward, my fault for fuckin' up the tours' / I hated all the attention so I ran from it / Fuck it if we did / But I hope we ain't lose no fans from it (No fans from it)." The New Blue Sun artist performed at select festivals with Big Boi in 2014 for the group’s 20th anniversary, which André would come to express regret about. "Honestly, just, you know – I didn’t wanna do the tour. We hadn’t performed in 10 years. It was old songs," André told The Fader that year.