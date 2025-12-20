OutKast Super7 Figures: How to Buy

Super7 is honoring one of hip-hop's most influential duos with a new series of OutKast Figures, capturing André 3000 and Big Boi across their most iconic album eras. The figures are available now on Complex, bringing a collectible twist to OutKast's genre-defining legacy. Standing 3.75 inches tall, the ReAction Figure collection spans four waves that chronicle OutKast's evolution from Southern rap pioneers to global superstars. The ATLiens two-pack captures the duo during their 1996 sci-fi-inspired era, while the Aquemini set reflects the creative experimentation of their 1998 masterpiece. The Big Boi & Dre Present pack pays homage to their collaborative peak, and the Hey Ya! set immortalizes the infectious energy of their 2003 crossover smash.

For OutKast, whose visual identity has always been as bold as their sound, these figures capture everything from André's genre-bending fashion to Big Boi's Atlanta swagger. Each two-pack features both members of the duo, designed with the minimalist charm that made ReAction figures a collector favorite.

Where to buy OutKast's Super7 figures

The OutKast ReAction Figures are available now on Complex. Whether you're a longtime fan or a collector of hip-hop culture pieces, shop the full collection.