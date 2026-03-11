Music

CeeLo Green Says He Almost Became Third Member of OutKast

According to the Goodie Mob rapper, it was "a suggestion" at one time.

(L-R) Big Boi and André 3000 of OutKast and CeeLo Green.
Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

CeeLo Green has revealed that there was once a time when he almost became a member of OutKast alongside Big Boi and André 3000.

During an appearance on ExpediTIously with T.I. which was shared on Tuesday (March 10), the Goodie Mob rapper revealed how he almost became an official part of one of hip-hop’s most legendary groups.

"It was just an idea because we were the same age," he said around the 20-minute mark of the video below. "We were the youngest of the Dungeon Family. That’s what made sense about it then."

"Just my honest opinion now, it would have been too much," Green added, prompting Tip to laugh. "It would have been like three wheels. We had really good chemistry though."

T.I. recently shared his own story involving André 3000, explaining that while he felt "confident" rapping alongside Three Stacks on their 2012 collaboration, "Sorry," he believes he was upstaged by the OutKast rapper.

Tip discussed the song on a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, where he called André’s verse the "greatest ass-whooping" he’d ever gotten on a song.

"I did my thang, you know what I'm saying?" T.I. told the show’s crew. "I was confident walking in, and he just kept saying, ‘Oh yeah, I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it.'"

T.I. added that Three Stacks finally came to the studio with "stacks of paper" which baffled the “About the Money” artist. "I wanted to say get him out of there, but I'm like, man, that's my record, you know what I'm saying?” T.I. joked.

"Him talking about him and Big's situation, I can't top that. What the fuck am I going to do?" he continued. "So I just left my shit where it was. That was the greatest ass-whooping I've received."



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