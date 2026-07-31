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While free agency isn't over yet, the dust has settled enough to hand out winners and losers around the league. Where do the Lakers stand after their moves?Adam Caparell
With Andre Drummond joining the Philadelphia 76ers next season, all eyes will be on how he gets along with his longtime nemesis, 76ers center Joel Embiid.tara mahadevan
NBA free agency doesn't tip off for another few weeks, but it's never too early to speculate where guys like Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard will land.Adam Caparell
While the 2021 NBA trade deadline could end up being a dud, here are the marquee names rumored to be on the move and their best landing spots.Adam Caparell